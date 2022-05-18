 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Culpeper police seek motorist who backed into 7-Eleven gas pumps, drove away

  • 0
hit and run

Culpeper police report that gas pumps at North Main Street's 7-Eleven store were damaged by a hit-and-run on Monday, May 9. They are seeking this motorist.

 CULPEPER POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Culpeper Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a man suspected in a hit and run at the 7-Eleven store on North Main Street.

The incident happened around 6:50 p.m. Monday, May 9. The driver reportedly backed his vehicle into a gas pump, causing damage to two pumps, police said.

He got out of his vehicle, observed the damage and left the scene, the Police Department said in a statement.

The car the man was driving appears to be a dark blue Dodge Caravan, which sustained damage to its rear driver's side and busted the rear driver's side taillight.

Anyone with identifying information is asked to call Officer D. Danks at 540-727-3430, ext. 5591, or 540-727-7900.

For anonymous tips, contact CrimeSolvers at 540-727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

White House hits back at inflation criticism from Jeff Bezos

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert