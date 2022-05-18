Culpeper police seek motorist who backed into 7-Eleven gas pumps, drove away

The Culpeper Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a man suspected in a hit and run at the 7-Eleven store on North Main Street.

The incident happened around 6:50 p.m. Monday, May 9. The driver reportedly backed his vehicle into a gas pump, causing damage to two pumps, police said.

He got out of his vehicle, observed the damage and left the scene, the Police Department said in a statement.

The car the man was driving appears to be a dark blue Dodge Caravan, which sustained damage to its rear driver's side and busted the rear driver's side taillight.

Anyone with identifying information is asked to call Officer D. Danks at 540-727-3430, ext. 5591, or 540-727-7900.

For anonymous tips, contact CrimeSolvers at 540-727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.