 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Culpeper Police seek suspect in robbery Monday at Big Lots

  • 0
Robbery

Man sought in alleged robbery Monday night in Dominion Square Shopping Center.

 CULPEPER POLICE

Culpeper Police are seeking assistance in identifying a man suspected in a robbery Monday night at Big Lots in Dominion Square.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 in the shopping center along James Madison Highway.

The man presented a threatening note to a store employee and then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said Monday night. It is unknown if he left the scene on foot or in a vehicle.

The suspect was described as a Black male with a stocky build. He was seen wearing a surgical face mask, blue Nike camo print sweatshirt with the hood pulled up over his head and dark colored jeans. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPO Det. T. Sisk at 540/727-3430 ext. 5535 or Culpeper County Public Safety Communication Center at 540/727-7900 (reference CPD Case #2202-0046).

For anonymous tips, contact CrimeSolvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraq exhibits ancient artifacts returned by Lebanon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert