Culpeper Police seek suspect in robbery Monday at Big Lots

Culpeper Police are seeking assistance in identifying a man suspected in a robbery Monday night at Big Lots in Dominion Square.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 in the shopping center along James Madison Highway.

The man presented a threatening note to a store employee and then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said Monday night. It is unknown if he left the scene on foot or in a vehicle.

The suspect was described as a Black male with a stocky build. He was seen wearing a surgical face mask, blue Nike camo print sweatshirt with the hood pulled up over his head and dark colored jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPO Det. T. Sisk at 540/727-3430 ext. 5535 or Culpeper County Public Safety Communication Center at 540/727-7900 (reference CPD Case #2202-0046).

For anonymous tips, contact CrimeSolvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.