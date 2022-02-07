 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Culpeper Police seek suspect in robbery Monday in Dominion Square store

Robbery

Man sought in alleged robbery Monday night in Dominion Square Shopping Center.

 CULPEPER POLICE

Culpeper Police Officers are investigating a robbery that occurred around 5:25 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7 in the 700-block of Dominion Square Shopping Center on James Madison Highway.

A male suspect presented a threatening note to a store employee then fled the area with undisclosed amount of cash, police said in a release Monday night.

Police provided a surveillance shot still photo and described the suspect as a black male around 5’ 9” with a heavier build wearing a blue camouflage patterned Nike hoodie with dark pants.

Anyone with information about this person or the robbery is asked to call the Communications Center at 540/727-7900 or submit an anonymous tip at culpeperpd.org

