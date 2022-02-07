Culpeper Police seek suspect in robbery Monday in Dominion Square store

Culpeper Police Officers are investigating a robbery that occurred around 5:25 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7 in the 700-block of Dominion Square Shopping Center on James Madison Highway.

A male suspect presented a threatening note to a store employee then fled the area with undisclosed amount of cash, police said in a release Monday night.

Police provided a surveillance shot still photo and described the suspect as a black male around 5’ 9” with a heavier build wearing a blue camouflage patterned Nike hoodie with dark pants.

Anyone with information about this person or the robbery is asked to call the Communications Center at 540/727-7900 or submit an anonymous tip at culpeperpd.org