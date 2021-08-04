 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Culpeper Police seek suspects in attempted larceny at State Theatre
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Culpeper Police seek suspects in attempted larceny at State Theatre

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Culpeper Police Dept. is seeking help identifying four people who may have been involved in an attempted larceny at the State Theatre on South Main Street in Culpeper.

The incident involving two men and two women captured on surveillance camera occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Friday, July 23, according to a PD release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police withheld what was attempted to be stolen citing the ongoing investigation, but said the item was worth more than $8,000. In one of the photos, it appears a male is attempting lift up the red entrance mat.

The two-story, circa-1930s State Theatre building is no longer in use as a theater, and today houses various businesses including a bakery and restaurant as well the office of a local candidate for state delegate.

Have information in the attempted larceny case? Contact Det. Master Police Officer J. Barone at 540/727-3430 ext. 5530, non-emergency dispatch at 540/727-7900 and anonymously through CrimeSolvers at 540/727-7900 or tips@culpeperva.gov.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

New York lawmakers seek Gov. Cuomo's resignation

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greene County woman charged with incest
Latest News

Greene County woman charged with incest

Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News