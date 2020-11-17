Culpeper Police seek suspects in Saturday night vandalism at private school

The Culpeper Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a man and woman suspected in the Saturday night vandalism of a private school in town.

The reported incident occurred around 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 14 when both suspects were seen using black spray paint to graffiti various parts of the school building and property, according to a news release from the PD.

The woman appeared to be driving a newer, possibly 2010-2014 Chevrolet Suburban with chrome wheels.

The man appeared to exit several times from the passenger side of the vehicle.

Have information? Contact Officer C. DeJarnette at 540/727-3430 ext. 5572 or the 24-hour non-emergency line at 540/727-7900, reference case #2011-0083. Leave anonymous tips with CrimeSolvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.