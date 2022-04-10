Culpeper Police seeking black pick-up stolen from Madison Road dealership

The Culpeper Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a black 2005 Ford F350 pick-up truck stolen from a dealership lot on Madison Rd. in the Town of Culpeper.

The vehicle was taken around 2:25 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, according to a PD release.

The truck originally had no displayed tags, however, surveillance footage shows the suspect(s) adding what looks like temporary tags to the vehicle prior to driving it off the lot.

Anyone with information that may assist in locating this stolen vehicle should contact MPO Det. J. Barone (PD21) at 540/727-3430 ext. 5530 or contact the 24-hour non-emergency dispatch line at 540/727-7900.

For anonymous tips, contact CrimeSolvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.