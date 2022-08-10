Culpeper Police: SUV stolen from driveaway Sunday night

The Culpeper Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a dark blue, 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe four-door SUV stolen from a residential driveway in the Town of Culpeper.
The vehicle was last seen around 11 p.m. on Sunday, August 7. It has Virginia tags TZW9091 and minor damage on the front grill. The vehicle also has a crack on the drivers side front bumper from a previous crash.
Anyone with information that may assist in locating this stolen vehicle should contact MPO Det. J. Barone (PD21) at 540/727-3430 ext. 5530, 540/727-7900 or anonymously through CrimeSolvers at 540/727-0300 and tips@culpeperva.gov.