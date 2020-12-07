Culpeper police, volunteer fire department present Blue & Red Santa Project, 2020 style

Community members and first responders woke early Saturday morning to distribute holiday goodwill to the smallest among those who are less fortunate in Culpeper County.

The Blue & Red Santa Project of the Culpeper Police Department distributed bundles of gifts to 150 children in a pandemic-style giveaway outside of the former bowling alley in Culpeper Town Mall. Volunteers wearing Santa hats lifted the bags of toys, clothes, blankets and necessities into the trunks of waiting vehicles.

Families were also given a hot breakfast cooked up by Pepper’s Bar & Grill. Culpeper Human Service and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Culpeper helped at the scene.

In the past, volunteers shopped with the children to fulfill their holiday wishes. This year, the shopping was done in advance based on information provided by parents.

“We’re doing a no-contact pickup,” said Master Police Officer Tim Sisk in a video Saturday morning with Culpeper County VFD member Steve Corbin. “We have volunteers out here this morning, we’ve already done the shopping for the kids, but we are attempting to put smiles on their faces Christmas morning.”