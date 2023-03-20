A pair of Culpeper Walmart employees working in the parking lot were recently injured in assault when they were struck in the face with water beads from a splatter ball gun, according to police.

Culpeper Police Dept. is seeking to identify the occupants of a blue, four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry, involved in the reported incident that occurred around 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 5.

The employees were left with visible marks and facial swelling in the suspected assault, police said.

Have information? Contact Det. M. Hays at 540/727-3430 ext. 5508, 540/727-7900 and anonymously through CrimeSolvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov