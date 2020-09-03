Culpeper Presbyterian opens fellowship hall for teachers, students to use WiFi

A new option has opened up for students and parents seeking a reliable wifi connection in the era of distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Culpeper Presbyterian Church would like to welcome teachers and students in need of WiFi to get connected in its Fellowship Hall next to the State Theatre on Main Street.
The hall will be open for that purpose from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday starting Sept. 14. Guests will be required to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. All children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.
Guests will need to bring their own charged devices, scratch paper, pencils, or any other materials necessary for completing work.
In order to ensure proper distancing, walk-ins will not be permitted. To use the Wifi in the fellowship hall, contact Culpeper Presbyterian Church office at 540/825-8616 to make an appointment.
