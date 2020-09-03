 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Culpeper Presbyterian opens fellowship hall for teachers, students to use WiFi
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Culpeper Presbyterian opens fellowship hall for teachers, students to use WiFi

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Culpeper Presbyterian Church (copy)

Culpeper Presbyterian Church is offering the use of its Fellowship Hall next to the State Theatre on Main Street for teachers and students who need WiFi to get connected.

 EMILY JENNINGS / CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT

A new option has opened up for students and parents seeking a reliable wifi connection in the era of distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Culpeper Presbyterian Church would like to welcome teachers and students in need of WiFi to get connected in its Fellowship Hall next to the State Theatre on Main Street.

The hall will be open for that purpose from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday starting Sept. 14. Guests will be required to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. All children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Guests will need to bring their own charged devices, scratch paper, pencils, or any other materials necessary for completing work.

In order to ensure proper distancing, walk-ins will not be permitted. To use the Wifi in the fellowship hall, contact Culpeper Presbyterian Church office at 540/825-8616 to make an appointment.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Journalist: Surveillance of poisoned Putin critic who is fighting for life was constant

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News