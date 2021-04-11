Culpeper preschool and kindergarten registration starts Monday

Preschool and kindergarten registration for children attending Culpeper County Public Schools will begin this Monday, April 12. Children entering kindergarten this fall must be 5 years of age on or before Sept. 30, 2021.
Preschool children must be 4 years of age or turn 4 on or before September 30, 2021, and meet the VPI income requirements are eligible to apply for preschool. Preschool students may be approved for the program after verification of income requirements.
Parents and guardians are asked to register their children at culpeperschools.org. Call the CCPS Transportation Office at 540/825-5446 to confirm your child’s school.
Parents must have the following information to register their student:
• The child’s original birth certificate (Don’t have one? School officials can
help with the application process).
• The child’s immunization record that lists all shots the child has received to date.
• The child’s physical must be completed less than one year from the first day of school
by a Virginia physician.
• Proof of residency – this may be a current utility bill, lease agreement, mortgage agreement, etc.
• Custody papers – court issued
• Social security number – if child has one
School attendance for 5-year-olds is not compulsory. If a parent wishes to wait until the child is 6-years-old to register for kindergarten, the Division Superintendent must be notified in writing. The address is Division Superintendent, Culpeper County Public Schools, 450 Radio Lane, Culpeper, VA 22701.
Health regulations require that all students must receive at least one dose of each of the vaccines required by the State Board of Health for attending school and that the student has a plan for completion of his/her requirements within the next 90 days (conditional enrollment). Parents must have the immunization record or shot card. For information, contact the Culpeper County School Board office at 825-3677.