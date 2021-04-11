Culpeper preschool and kindergarten registration starts Monday

Preschool and kindergarten registration for children attending Culpeper County Public Schools will begin this Monday, April 12. Children entering kindergarten this fall must be 5 years of age on or before Sept. 30, 2021.

Preschool children must be 4 years of age or turn 4 on or before September 30, 2021, and meet the VPI income requirements are eligible to apply for preschool. Preschool students may be approved for the program after verification of income requirements.

Parents and guardians are asked to register their children at culpeperschools.org. Call the CCPS Transportation Office at 540/825-5446 to confirm your child’s school.

Parents must have the following information to register their student:

• The child’s original birth certificate (Don’t have one? School officials can

help with the application process).

• The child’s immunization record that lists all shots the child has received to date.

• The child’s physical must be completed less than one year from the first day of school

by a Virginia physician.