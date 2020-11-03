Culpeper prison COVID-19 outbreak slows among inmates, spreads to staff

Culpeper County added 36 positive cases of COVID-19 in the past week as the ongoing outbreak slowed among inmates at Coffeewood Correctional Center in Mitchells. New cases were also reported among prison staff.

The Virginia Dept. of Health reported 1,410 total cases for Culpeper County as of Nov. 2 and 18 deaths, the local death toll unchanged for the past three weeks.

At the state prison in southern Culpeper County, 40 offenders on site were positive for the novel coronavirus as of Monday, Nov. 2 – compared to 60 last Monday. One inmate was in the hospital with the illness as of Monday. In total for the outbreak, 73 inmates were positive for the infectious virus. The average daily population at Coffeewood is 889 inmates.

In addition, as of Monday, five correctional center staff members were newly listed as COVID-19 positive compared to none last week.

Staff members testing positive for COVID-19 are to self-quarantine at home for 14 days and may return to work upon meeting criteria for ending home isolation, according to Virginia DOC spokesman Greg Carter.

As of Monday, Coffeewood was listed as having the largest coronavirus outbreak among all state prisons.