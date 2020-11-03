 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Culpeper prison COVID-19 outbreak slows among inmates, spreads to staff
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Culpeper prison COVID-19 outbreak slows among inmates, spreads to staff

{{featured_button_text}}
Coffeewood

Virginia Department of Corrections listed five staff members of Coffeewood positive for COVID-19 as of Nov. 2.

 CONTRIBUTED

Culpeper County added 36 positive cases of COVID-19 in the past week as the ongoing outbreak slowed among inmates at Coffeewood Correctional Center in Mitchells. New cases were also reported among prison staff.

The Virginia Dept. of Health reported 1,410 total cases for Culpeper County as of Nov. 2 and 18 deaths, the local death toll unchanged for the past three weeks.

At the state prison in southern Culpeper County, 40 offenders on site were positive for the novel coronavirus as of Monday, Nov. 2 – compared to 60 last Monday. One inmate was in the hospital with the illness as of Monday. In total for the outbreak, 73 inmates were positive for the infectious virus. The average daily population at Coffeewood is 889 inmates.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In addition, as of Monday, five correctional center staff members were newly listed as COVID-19 positive compared to none last week.

Staff members testing positive for COVID-19 are to self-quarantine at home for 14 days and may return to work upon meeting criteria for ending home isolation, according to Virginia DOC spokesman Greg Carter.

As of Monday, Coffeewood was listed as having the largest coronavirus outbreak among all state prisons.

Statewide, 3,658 people had died from COVID-19 as of Nov. 2 —77 more deaths than a week ago, but about a third-less than the previous week, according to VDH.

The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 183,418—an increase of 9,143 since Oct. 26.

abrophy@starexponent.com

(540) 825-4315

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Voices from key battleground states this afternoon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News