Culpeper private schools provide in-person learning, five days a week

While thousands of children in Culpeper begin their school year with a mix of methods in Culpeper Public Schools, not far away two private schools are meeting in person on a traditional school schedule five days a week.
Starting Monday, parents of public schoolchildren are navigating a two-days-in-school, three-days-at-home schedule, with an all-virtual option, determined in a vote earlier this month by the Culpeper County School Board.
The five-days-a-week schedule at Culpeper Christian School and Epiphany Catholic School present a stark contrast.
At Culpeper Christian School, classes began for students on Monday, Aug. 24. Officials met with families in staggered meetings Thursday to avoid overcrowding as they reviewed their reopening plan.
CCS Administrator Mike Owings said a combined effort of the CCS Board, faculty and staff, with the help of a CCS task group, resulted in a reopening plan that was released in mid-July.
With guidance from the CDC and state health officials, Owings said, “Our plan is designed to maximize in-person student learning, while implementing mitigation strategies to maximize student and school community health and safety in relation to COVID-19.”
Classes resume at Epiphany on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Epiphany Principal Austin Poole said in an interview Friday, “We’re very grateful that we’re small enough to do this safely.”
He added, “The Diocese [of Arlington] works with the CDC and the Virginia Department of Health, and through them we’ve been encouraged to open if we can establish the appropriate social distancing and follow the protocols needed to keep everyone safe.”
After the school closed in March according to Governor Ralph Northam’s order, many children were left without the resources needed to provide a good education, Poole said.
“Some didn’t have access to the internet, most parents don’t have an education background or both had to work or had trouble with the laptops,” Poole said. “We have wi-fi here, but most people don’t want to go and sit for two or more hours in a car outside a building to do schoolwork.”
He said because of these issues, “We had a number of families not engaged as much as we would like.”
Poole added he’s very grateful to be able to open the school five days a week.
“Generally we all feel like in-person is the best way to go,” he said. “Obviously some families with health issues at home or multi-generational families are not sending their children to school, and that’s the best choice for them.”
For those students, the Diocese is providing an online curriculum, entirely separate from Epiphany’s in-person instruction. Teachers who did not want to teach in person could volunteer to teach this way, Poole said.
“Some of our teachers and parents are anxious about the unknown, and we’re having meetings regularly and trying to address concerns,” he said. “This is something none of us have dealt with before, so we’ll continue to fine-tune and make it the best it can be.”
Under normal circumstances Epiphany’s enrollment is about 185. Currently, they have 160 students. Poole said three grades are at their maximum capacity, but several others still have available spots.
“We’ve lost a few who have decided to do their schooling virtually,” Poole said. “And we’ve gained a few—possibly because we’re able to provide every-day instruction.”
The amount of tuition varies. Many students are provided assistance through the Diocese and a program to which church members can donate money to help underprivileged students pay for tuition.
Poole said 30-40 percent of the student body is Latino. Father Kevin Walsh of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Culpeper speaks Spanish, Poole said, and is often the first to recommend a family for attendance at the school.
“Every parish can contribute whether they have a school or not, and the program really helps families out here in Culpeper,” he said.
Parents and students visited the school at 1211 East Grandview Avenue on Friday, Aug. 21, for orientation.
Elisa Kucia toured the school during orientation, stopping in the library with her two children, Isaac and Genevieve, to visit with Poole.
Kucia said her son and daughter, starting third and first grades this fall, respectively, last year were attending Wakefield Country Day School, a private school in Rappahannock County.
Both Kucia, who is a nureosurgeon, and her husband, Matthew Kucia, who is an obstetrician, work at Culpeper Medical Center.
“We really need to have them closer to home,” she said, adding that she also has a 2-year-old. “This will really reduce the amount of travel time, for everyone.”
Being doctors, Kucia said she and her husband are masked and wear PPE all day while they work.
“The science behind it is clear—following the CDC measures is critical in preventing spread of the virus,” she said.
Of the school’s COVID-19 protocols, she said, “I’m very impressed. They’re doing everything right, with all the safety measures.”
All teachers are required to wear face coverings, at the minimum an N95-quality mask or clear face shield, Poole said. Class size is limited to provide ample social distance between students in the classrooms. Students must wear masks or stay at least six feet apart. Taking classes outdoors is encouraged as much as weather permits, and specific areas are being developed for that purpose on the school’s grounds.
Parents are advised to screen regularly for the illness at home, and student temperatures, as well as staff, are taken before they enter the school building.
“Each classroom is provided with a thermometer, so if a student in that room isn’t feeling well they can be screened in the classroom before sending them to the office,” Poole said.
What happens if the school has an outbreak? “We will follow the Health District’s guidelines,” Poole said. “We’ll do what the governor orders.”
He added that the Diocese’s protocol requires that the school report cases within 24 hours to health officials, after which the school would obey whatever they were directed to do, whether it be close a classroom or close the school.
Epiphany PTO President John Griffin said he and his wife, both attorneys, moved from Alexandria to Culpeper several years ago simply so their children—Harrison, now in fifth grade, and Cordelia, in first—could attend Epiphany.
“We looked at Catholic schools all over the state since my work gave me the freedom to go anywhere,” he said. “I just don’t think many people realize we have this lovely little fully accredited and relatively inexpensive private school tucked away in Culpeper.”
Griffin said after the school closed in compliance with Governor Northam’s order to stop the spread of the virus in March, his wife home-schooled their children. But both parents felt like their children would be better off this fall attending school in person.
“My daughter has mild special needs and having the peer interaction is especially important for her,” he said. “We realize the concerns with COVID, understand how people feel about it, but I don’t think you can discount the time they spend with their peers.”
