Culpeper private schools provide in-person learning, five days a week

He added, “The Diocese [of Arlington] works with the CDC and the Virginia Department of Health, and through them we’ve been encouraged to open if we can establish the appropriate social distancing and follow the protocols needed to keep everyone safe.”

After the school closed in March according to Governor Ralph Northam’s order, many children were left without the resources needed to provide a good education, Poole said.

“Some didn’t have access to the internet, most parents don’t have an education background or both had to work or had trouble with the laptops,” Poole said. “We have wi-fi here, but most people don’t want to go and sit for two or more hours in a car outside a building to do schoolwork.”

He said because of these issues, “We had a number of families not engaged as much as we would like.”

Poole added he’s very grateful to be able to open the school five days a week.

“Generally we all feel like in-person is the best way to go,” he said. “Obviously some families with health issues at home or multi-generational families are not sending their children to school, and that’s the best choice for them.”