Culpeper proposed district lines shifting, virtual public hearing Friday

“I believe the Special Masters have done a good job of unwinding the political gerrymandering. These districts are more compact and group the voters by communities of interest. Bravo!” he wrote.

Resident Kevin Utzy, commenting on the proposed District 10, noted, “Makes a heck of more sense than our old one. Stupid to be in the same district as Richmond suburbs. Fauquier is better looking too.”

In a recent release, Culpeper County Democratic Committee Chairman Jim Wetsel commented on the Dec. 8 release of the state supreme court maps.

“Because the maps were not contested (i.e. competing maps), I am pretty confident they will be accepted by the court with very minor changes. The court has signaled in the past that they do not want to get in the way of a partisan battle and will accept the maps as a good faith effort, especially since they were submitted as a combined effort of the special masters,” he wrote.

Per the proposal, northern Culpeper County would be located in District 61 for the Virginia House of Delegates, along with Fauquier and Rappahannock counties.