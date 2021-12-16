Culpeper proposed district lines shifting, virtual public hearing Friday

Virginia citizens will have another opportunity Friday to weigh in on proposed redistricting maps released last week by the Supreme Court of Virginia.
A virtual public hearing will be held 1 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 17 to accept feedback on the proposal, based on populations, that would completely redraw the commonwealth’s congressional, house of delegates and state senate districts. An initial hearing was held Wednesday, receiving many comments.
Per the map proposal, Culpeper County would shift into Congressional District 10 represented by Democrat Jennifer Lynn Wexton, a Leesburg attorney who previously served in the state senate.
Culpeper County is currently the northernmost county in the oblong 7th District that stretches south to Richmond and its suburbs, represented by Henrico Democrat Abigail Spanberger.
The new District 10, as proposed by the VA Supreme Court, would start with a portion of Albemarle County at its southernmost point, entail Orange, Spotsylvania and Greene counties and up through Culpeper, Madison, Rappahannock, Fauquier and Loudoun counties to the north. The district would exclude the cities of Fredericksburg and Charlottesville, per the proposed maps.
Hundreds of public comments have already been received and can be viewed on the state supreme court’s interactive maps. Additional public comments can also be left at this site.
Resident Virginia Rockwell, leaving an online comment, noted “weird choices made” regarding congressional districts 10, 7 and 5.
“Charlottesville, Albemarle and the Piedmont of central VA is a hub, a media market, and in the Piedmont physiographic region where agriculture, forestry and open space are shared community interests,” she wrote. “The revisions to follow must start from this Albemarle centered area and radiate out, not trickle down from Loudon.”
Culpeper resident Christian Heiens, a former legislative assistant for Culpeper’s Republican Del. Nick Freitas, said the court’s maps are worse than the ones an earlier commission developed. Heiens claimed the new districts would guarantee six Democrat seats in the U.S. House representing Virginia.
“It looks like the Special Masters have no clue about what the community in central VA is actually like. We have NOTHING in common with urban Loudoun County. I understand wanting to put Culpeper into the same district as parts of Albemarle, but we should not just be an appendage of yet another NOVA district. This map is ugly, unfair, and lacks any sort of consideration for the people of central VA. Keep Loudoun in NOVA. Do not bring it all the way down to Culpeper,” he wrote.
Culpeper resident Ed Dunphy liked the new maps, according to his online public comments.
“I believe the Special Masters have done a good job of unwinding the political gerrymandering. These districts are more compact and group the voters by communities of interest. Bravo!” he wrote.
Resident Kevin Utzy, commenting on the proposed District 10, noted, “Makes a heck of more sense than our old one. Stupid to be in the same district as Richmond suburbs. Fauquier is better looking too.”
In a recent release, Culpeper County Democratic Committee Chairman Jim Wetsel commented on the Dec. 8 release of the state supreme court maps.
“Because the maps were not contested (i.e. competing maps), I am pretty confident they will be accepted by the court with very minor changes. The court has signaled in the past that they do not want to get in the way of a partisan battle and will accept the maps as a good faith effort, especially since they were submitted as a combined effort of the special masters,” he wrote.
Per the proposal, northern Culpeper County would be located in District 61 for the Virginia House of Delegates, along with Fauquier and Rappahannock counties.
The town of Culpeper and southern, western and eastern parts of the county would be in District 62 for House of Delegates along with all of Madison and Greene counties, the town of Orange and western and south Orange County.
The population centers at Locust Grove in eastern Orange County would shift to House of Delegates District 63 along with part of Spotsylvania County.
Finally, per the state supreme court proposal, Culpeper County would be entirely situated in state senate District 28 along with Greene, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock along with parts of Fauquier and Spotsylvania.
