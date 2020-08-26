Culpeper public school student, staff members have COVID-19

A student enrolled for in-person learning at Culpeper County’s Farmington Elementary School has tested positive for infection with the novel coronavirus, a school division administrator confirmed Wednesday evening.
The Rappahanock-Rapidan Health District confirmed the news Wednesday evening, Dr. Russell Houck, the division’s executive director of student services, told the Culpeper Star-Exponent.
In addition, the division was told that employees in Culpeper County Public Schools’ operations and administrative departments tested positive for the coronavirus before schools opened on Monday, Houck said.
Those employees have been on leave since their positivity was discovered, and they won't return to work “until they are released by their health care providers,” he emailed the newspaper in response to its inquiry.
In the elementary student’s case, Houck said the division sent notification letters to all staff and parents of children who were in Farmington on Monday and Tuesday. The notice told recipients that their "general exposure" to the virus is “the same as you could expect in any public place such as a store or restaurant,” he said.
Students and staff in the same classroom or seated within 6 to 8 feet of the student while in the school’s cafeteria received notification of "specific exposure," Houck said. That means these persons were in the same room, but are still at low risk, he said.
As of early Wednesday evening, no identified "close contacts" of the infected student had occurred at Farmington, Houck said.
“This is attributable to the coronavirus mitigation strategies put in place by CCPS: the six-foot distancing for seating and desks; wearing of proper masks when walking around and when distanced less than six feet; frequent hand-washing for students and staff; systematic and targeted temperature checks; and increased sanitizing of surfaces,” he said.
“We fully expected cases of coronavirus to affect students and staff,” Houck said. “The virus is within the community.”
The school division aims to prevent spread of the virus to its students and employees while they are in Culpeper’s school buildings, he said.
“The mitigation efforts of CCPS will serve this purpose,” he said. “What we need from the public is increased efforts by everyone to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus at their homes and in the community.”
“Furthermore, we need people to not promulgate misinformation, speculate, or spread rumors that only serve to unnecessarily frighten others and bring unwanted attention to people who may or not be dealing with the effects of COVID-19,” Houck said. “Messages of empathy, compassion, and support is what the affected persons and their families need.”
