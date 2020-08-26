Culpeper public school student, staff members have COVID-19

A student enrolled for in-person learning at Culpeper County’s Farmington Elementary School has tested positive for infection with the novel coronavirus, a school division administrator confirmed Wednesday evening.

The Rappahanock-Rapidan Health District confirmed the news Wednesday evening, Dr. Russell Houck, the division’s executive director of student services, told the Culpeper Star-Exponent.

In addition, the division was told that employees in Culpeper County Public Schools’ operations and administrative departments tested positive for the coronavirus before schools opened on Monday, Houck said.

Those employees have been on leave since their positivity was discovered, and they won't return to work “until they are released by their health care providers,” he emailed the newspaper in response to its inquiry.

In the elementary student’s case, Houck said the division sent notification letters to all staff and parents of children who were in Farmington on Monday and Tuesday. The notice told recipients that their "general exposure" to the virus is “the same as you could expect in any public place such as a store or restaurant,” he said.