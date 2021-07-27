Culpeper public schools announce assistant principals and curriculum specialists

Sycamore Park Elementary

Amy Cackowksi started July 1 as the new assistant principal at Sycamore Park Elementary School. She replaces Angie Fiscus, the new principal of Yowell Elementary.

Cackowksi lives in Culpeper with her husband and daughters.

“I am looking forward to getting to know the Sycamore Park students, families, and staff in order to support and give back to the community where I live,” she said.

Cackowksi holds a bachelors of arts, masters of science in elementary education pre-K-6, and an educational leadership endorsement K-12--all from the University of Mary Washington.

She comes to Culpeper from Fauquier County Public Schools, where she was a teacher in the first, third and fifth grades. She was math coach at Bradley Elementary School for nine years.

Cackowksi spent the past three years as assistant principal at Fauquier’s Margaret M. Pierce Elementary in Remington.

Outside of school, she enjoys crafting, cooking and spending time with her family. A soccer mom, on weekends, Cackowksi can be found on the sidelines cheering for her girls.

A.G. Richardson Elementary