Culpeper public schools announce assistant principals and curriculum specialists

Culpeper County recently welcomed five new assistant principals to its public schools and two new curriculum specialists in the school division’s Central Office, the school system announced in a statement.
Yowell Elementary
Sean Bellis joined Yowell Elementary School as assistant principal on July 12.
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be a member of the Yowell school community,” Bellis said. “I believe all students can learn and my mission is to provide a safe, equitable, and welcoming environment. I am excited for what the future may bring!”
An Army veteran, Bellis has a degree in journalism and worked for a short time as a TV reporter. He started out teaching more than a decade ago as a special education para-educator and Title 1 reading interventionist in Pennsylvania.
After moving to Virginia, Bellis taught fourth grade for six years in Spotsylvania County, and was an administrative intern for the past two years.
Bellis earned his teaching certification from East Stroudsburg University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Grand Canyon University.
In his free time, he enjoys the outdoors, gardening, hunting, fishing, hiking, boating, camping and being at the beach.
Eastern View High
Jennifer Brockman is a new assistant principal at Eastern View High School. She began her education career in 2003 as an English teacher at Culpeper County High School. Brockman also taught English at Madison County High School.
Most recently, she was assistant principal at Skyline High School in Front Royal.
“I am so happy to be back in Culpeper in the role of assistant principal,” Brockman said. “My decision to become an administrator was led by my desire to make a positive impact on an entire school community. I am committed to working closely with teachers, students, parents, and community members to ensure our children achieve their full potential and are prepared for the next phase of their career.”
She holds a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in social and organizational learning from George Mason University, as well as a pre-K-12 school administration endorsement from James Madison University.
Jennifer is married to John. They have three children--Nathan, 19, a Marine; and Tucker, 17; and Liz, 15, both Madison County High School students.
Brockman’s hobbies include playing golf and pickleball, reading, spending time with family and friends, and her dogs, Fred and Hazel.
Sycamore Park Elementary
Amy Cackowksi started July 1 as the new assistant principal at Sycamore Park Elementary School. She replaces Angie Fiscus, the new principal of Yowell Elementary.
Cackowksi lives in Culpeper with her husband and daughters.
“I am looking forward to getting to know the Sycamore Park students, families, and staff in order to support and give back to the community where I live,” she said.
Cackowksi holds a bachelors of arts, masters of science in elementary education pre-K-6, and an educational leadership endorsement K-12--all from the University of Mary Washington.
She comes to Culpeper from Fauquier County Public Schools, where she was a teacher in the first, third and fifth grades. She was math coach at Bradley Elementary School for nine years.
Cackowksi spent the past three years as assistant principal at Fauquier’s Margaret M. Pierce Elementary in Remington.
Outside of school, she enjoys crafting, cooking and spending time with her family. A soccer mom, on weekends, Cackowksi can be found on the sidelines cheering for her girls.
A.G. Richardson Elementary
On July 1, Erica Hoy became the new assistant principal July 1 at A.G. Richardson Elementary, having taught special education for nine years at the school, and been the special education designee for the last six years at Emerald Hill Elementary.
Hoy previously taught special education for two years at Culpeper’s Floyd T. Binns Middle School and was also a para-educator at Emerald Hill. She replaces Brock Hodgson, a new assistant principal at Eastern View.
Hoy has a master’s of science degree ineducation from Old Dominion University. She is married to Steven; they have two daughters in college.
Hoy enjoys running, reading and spending time with family and friends.
“I am thrilled to have been given the opportunity to join the AGR family as their new assistant principal,” she said. “As a passionate educator, I will work tirelessly to build connections with both staff and students to help build a supportive learning environment.”
Culpeper Middle School
Keith Slezak is a new assistant principal at Culpeper Middle School. He returns to the county after a stint last year as activities director at Madison County High.
Having begun his career with Culpeper County Public Schools in 2008, Slezak was a math, science, and physical education teacher at Culpeper Middle School for 11 years. Slezak spent one semester as interim athletic director at Culpeper High.
He has a bachelor’s in elementary education pre-K-6 from Mansfield University and a master’s degree in education (administration and supervision pre-K-12) from California University of Pennsylvania.
Slezak and his wife, Chelsea, have two daughters, Kennedy and Baylor. He enjoys jogging, fishing and spending time with family.
Central Office
Susan Campbell has taken a new role with the school division as curriculum specialist for English, world languages and gifted instruction. She also will work with the school system’s new teachers, mentors and lead mentors.
Campbell comes to the division’s Central Office after being Yowell Elementary School’s principal since 2014. She previously worked as an assistant principal, elementary and middle school teacher, and reading coach.
Campbell, of Rappahannock County, holds master’s degrees in reading from the University of Virginia and in administration and supervision from George Mason University.
She enjoys spending time with her husband and children, reading, and participating in church activities.
Kristina Wenger joins the Central Office as the new curriculum specialist for K-12 social studies, health and physical education, driver’s education and family life. She previously was an intelligence officer in the Marine Corps.
Most recently, Wenger taught social studies and led the department at Louisa County High School. She holds a bachelor of arts in government from the University of Virginia and a master of arts in history from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
“I really look forward to working with our staff to create an environment that not only prepares students for the future, but also one in which students can truly envision the opportunities that are available to them with hard work and perseverance,” Wenger said.
Outside of work, she serves as the Band Boosters president for Atlee High School in Mechanicsville and volunteers with Lasagna Love. Wenger enjoys playing softball and tennis, watching her kids do their activities, reading, visiting historical sites and traveling.
She is married to Bruce. They have three children, Bruce Jr., 24, Sarah, 21, William, 16, and a chocolate lab, Murphy.