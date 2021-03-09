Culpeper public schools anticipate 5-days per week, in-person classes come fall

Culpeper’s in-person students are split into two groups, the A and B cohorts, to attend classes two days per week in school buildings. The other three days of the week, they complete assignments at home and engage in online learning. Those two-day cohorts have helped limit students’ close contacts when some students didn’t follow COVID rules outside of school, staff has previously said.

On Monday night, Hauman cautioned that because of distancing needs, it may not be possible this fall to combine the A and B cohorts as students return to classrooms more days per week. That’s among the issues staff will study as they prepare recommendations for the board.

When Culpeper started its 2020-21 school year in August with a mix of in-person teaching and online instruction, 58 percent of parents chose remote-only classes over in-classroom instruction. Now, only 46 percent of parents prefer remote learning, Hauman said.

While Culpeper County has experienced 4,000-plus COVID-19 cases to date, its public schools have successfully navigated that number and community spread of the disease without having to close schools, thanks to the division’s Mitigation Plan, Hauman said.

It was only this week that Loudoun County schools opened their doors to students, for the first time in 51 weeks, he noted.