Culpeper public schools anticipate 5-days per week, in-person classes come fall

All signs are that Culpeper County Public Schools will open next fall with most, if not all, students back in the classroom for face-to-face, every-day learning.
That’s the gist of the conversation Monday night between county School Board members and division administrators as they examined the state of public education in Culpeper amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Tony Brads told the board the staff anticipates students will be back in the schools five days per week this fall, with a potential gradual increase in in-person numbers starting this spring.
He and his lieutenants will return with a plan and recommendations for the board at its next meeting, Brads said. That gathering, at 6 p.m. March 22, will be a work session in the Culpeper County High School studio.
“To be clear, the budget that we’ve approved is predicated upon being in school in person August 23rd on the first day of school,” Brads said. “That’s our plan. Unless we’re told otherwise, unless we can’t, that’s our plan.
“... (F)or me, the end is starting the first day of school as normal,” he added. “What do we need to do between now and August to get ready for that day?”
Rob Hauman, the school division’s instructional director, asked board members how they wish the staff to proceed on the issue.
Before all students can return to classrooms full time, the division must adjust its COVID-19 Mitigation Plan so students, teachers and other staff can transition toward five-day, face-to face instruction, Hauman said.
If the School Board decides that the physical distance between students in class and on school buses can be three feet instead of the current six feet, that would be a major change, he said.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane told school division leaders last week that, to have more students return to school, less than six feet of distancing is allowed, The Roanoke Times reported.
Last week, Roanoke County Public Schools opted for an expandable plan to reopen schools starting this month.
The Roanoke School Board voted to bring back all hybrid-learning students from grades five through 12 into classrooms four days per week. As justification, one administrator cited the county’s downward trend of COVID-19 cases, the importance of in-person schooling, and the number of vaccinations among staff and the community’s most vulnerable members.
Culpeper’s public schools opened last fall with a blended, hybrid model that offered parents a choice of all-virtual instruction or a mix of virtual and in-person instruction. That was necessary to put enough distance between Culpeper’s 8,000 students on buses, in classrooms, hallways and common spaces to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Culpeper’s in-person students are split into two groups, the A and B cohorts, to attend classes two days per week in school buildings. The other three days of the week, they complete assignments at home and engage in online learning. Those two-day cohorts have helped limit students’ close contacts when some students didn’t follow COVID rules outside of school, staff has previously said.
On Monday night, Hauman cautioned that because of distancing needs, it may not be possible this fall to combine the A and B cohorts as students return to classrooms more days per week. That’s among the issues staff will study as they prepare recommendations for the board.
When Culpeper started its 2020-21 school year in August with a mix of in-person teaching and online instruction, 58 percent of parents chose remote-only classes over in-classroom instruction. Now, only 46 percent of parents prefer remote learning, Hauman said.
While Culpeper County has experienced 4,000-plus COVID-19 cases to date, its public schools have successfully navigated that number and community spread of the disease without having to close schools, thanks to the division’s Mitigation Plan, Hauman said.
It was only this week that Loudoun County schools opened their doors to students, for the first time in 51 weeks, he noted.
For months, Culpeper public school students have been getting instruction, doing normal activities and interacting with their peers and teachers while wearing face masks and spreading out, Hauman said.
The situation now is different than in December, with much-improved data on Culpeper schoolchildren and COVID-19 transmission rates, he said, adding that a potential game-changer is the growing availability of COVID-19 vaccines. More than 80 percent of the Culpeper schools’ staff members have been vaccinated, Hauman said.
School Board members reacted favorably to the idea of getting more students back in classrooms and resuming five-day-a-week, in-person instruction.
“We trust what you’ve done so far, and are proud of what our staff has done,” School Board Vice Chair Anne Luckinbill told Hauman. “If you can put more in safely, I’m all for it.”
Board member Betsy Smith asked when Culpeper schools would reach the point where they don’t offer families a choice about online versus in-person instruction.
Board member Barbee Brown asked Hauman to detail what steps the staff proposes to go from the current mitigation and instructional plans to what they envision for later this year, and to see the staff’s data on COVID-19 in the schools and community.
Will some students’ parents want to keep classes virtual forever, Brown asked, and how would staff address that?
Board member Pat Baker, a veteran educator, admitted that she was frightened by the COVID-19 pandemic when the School Board voted last summer to reopen classrooms.
“When we took a vote, I didn’t want to send a teacher into any building that I wasn’t comfortable going into,” said Baker, who voted against the hybrid reopening plan. “Did I have a right as a board member to send students back?”
“I’m very glad I was wrong,” she said.
Baker thanked staff and teachers for “all the hard work that has happened to keep everyone safe.”
Star-Exponent staff writer Clint Schemmer contributed to this report.
