Culpeper Public Schools gets $530K from state for electric buses

The 90-bus fleet of Culpeper County Public Schools is on track to be a bit more eco-friendly.
The division last month received $530,000 from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to purchase a pair of electric school buses.
Gov. Ralph Northam on Aug. 19 announced more than $10.5 million in funds from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust to replace 83 diesel school buses with electric and propane buses in 19 school districts statewide, including Culpeper.
Providing funds for clean school buses will help Virginia achieve clean energy goals, reduce air pollution, and mitigate climate change, according to governor’s office news release. The Volkswagen settlement is working to reduce emissions and support environmental programs.
“CCPS took advantage of this grant because we believe electric buses are an up-and-coming technology and fully believe this may be the wave of the future for student transportation as electric bus technology evolves,” said CCPS Executive Director of Operations Dr. Stacey Timmons in a statement.
Now that the grant funds have been awarded, the local school division will begin the process of ordering the electric buses. CCPS will also need to install infrastructure to support charging stations at its bus garage before the buses can be put into use. The new electric buses could be in service within the next 18 months, according to a school division release.
“We all benefit from transitioning away from diesel school buses and investing in clean alternatives for our transportation system,” Northam said. “I know how important clean air is for children’s health. Since I took office, the commonwealth has been focused on transforming the electric grid, developing clean energy resources, and addressing the climate crisis through initiatives that allow Virginia to invest in a clean and healthy future.”
The attorney general’s office announced a settlement with Volkswagen in 2016 that committed $2.7 billion to environmental mitigation.
“Replacing aging and dirty buses is not only better for the health of school children, it also saves school divisions tens of thousands of dollars over the lifetime of a bus and helps advance Virginia’s clean energy goals,” Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Matthew J. Strickler said in a statement.
Collectively, the replacement of the school buses statewide will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 10,000 tons per year, and will save one million gallons of diesel fuel, equivalent to removing 2,000 cars from the road, according to DEQ Director David Paylor.