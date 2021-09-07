Culpeper Public Schools gets $530K from state for electric buses

The 90-bus fleet of Culpeper County Public Schools is on track to be a bit more eco-friendly.

The division last month received $530,000 from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to purchase a pair of electric school buses.

Gov. Ralph Northam on Aug. 19 announced more than $10.5 million in funds from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust to replace 83 diesel school buses with electric and propane buses in 19 school districts statewide, including Culpeper.

Providing funds for clean school buses will help Virginia achieve clean energy goals, reduce air pollution, and mitigate climate change, according to governor’s office news release. The Volkswagen settlement is working to reduce emissions and support environmental programs.

“CCPS took advantage of this grant because we believe electric buses are an up-and-coming technology and fully believe this may be the wave of the future for student transportation as electric bus technology evolves,” said CCPS Executive Director of Operations Dr. Stacey Timmons in a statement.