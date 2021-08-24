Culpeper public schools open for 2021-22 classes on ‘a banner day’

Monday, the first day of 2021-22 classes, was a satisfying one for Culpeper County Public Schools, Superintendent Tony Brads says.

“Think about when we closed (in March 2020) and think about when we opened with hybrid programming,” Brads told the School Board when it met Monday night. “This is the first time in 527 days that we attempted to have as many kids as possible in school. That’s a long time ago.”

It has been two years since Culpeper County started a school year at full capacity, he said.

In addition to its traditional facilities, Culpeper began classes Monday in its brand-new Culpeper Technical Education Center, the county’s third high school, Braid noted.

“This board opened a new school today—a very exciting day!” he told the board, which held its work session in CTEC. “We opened CTEC, the first students arrived at 8 a.m. on schedule, showing up here on a transfer shuttle from one of the two high schools. So it was a banner day for Culpeper schools.”

Brads offered his kudos to staff members and teachers for doing their part to welcome kids back to school Monday.