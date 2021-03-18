Culpeper public schools spending plan $103 million for 21-22 academic year

The Culpeper County Public Schools operating budget tops $100 million for the first time as part of fiscal year 2022 spending that includes substantially more help from the state and federal governments as pandemic funds continue to flow into localities.
In addition to nine new teachers and a principal at the soon-to-open brand new Culpeper Technical Education Center, the coming year school budget totaling $103.059 million includes 23 new positions system-wide and a 3 percent pay raise for teachers and staff. Of the budget, $76.5 million will be for instruction in the system’s 11 schools.
Superintendent Tony Brads gave his annual presentation Thursday to the Board of Supervisors, the governing body that approves funding for the school system with a current enrollment of 8,008 students, a number that has slipped in the past year.
The request this year for local tax money for public schools is $33.1 million— nearly 5 percent more than in the current year or $1.5 million more, mostly to fund the new CTE school.
Brads’ proposed total budget for 21-22 is 7.1 percent higher than the current school year, during which students could attend school in the actual building two times per week. The expectation is that local children will return full-time to in-person learning in the fall, he told the supervisors.
Orange County this week announced its students could return to schools four days a week beginning April 12. The school system there is also leaving in place an all-virtual option as the pandemic continues.
The CCPS FY22 budget includes a notable 56 percent increase in funding from the federal government with a $6.047 million contribution—$2.1 million more than the current school year due the latest round of COVID-19 stimulus funding.
The state has increased its funding 6.4 percent in the new school year by $3.5 million to $58.4 million—more than half the total CCPS budget.
The state increase takes a “hold harmless” approach for school divisions that have seen slipping enrollment during pandemic months, compared with pre-pandemic figures.
The current year school budget provided funding for an anticipated 8,449 in FY20-21—off by about 400 students as of latest enrollment projections. CCPS enrollment this time last year was 8,307—around 300 more students than enrolled now.
“The state is fully stepping up this year,” Brads said. “We’re ecstatic.”
The federal government, through the USDA, will also continue to supplement the CCPS food service budget at $2.4 million, and school cafeterias are budgeted to generate some $4.27 million in food sales in FY22, according to Brads’ presentation.
The budget proposed $958,000 in salary increases for CCPS staff and a teacher base salary of $45,729, which Brads said is about midpoint for the region with the COLA. Getting it to that point —from the very bottom—has been an incremental process since 2014, he said.
“For small jurisdictions, we’re very competitive,” Brads said of comparative teacher pay.
Region-wide, Loudon County had the highest teacher starting salary in 20-21 of $53,730. Rappahannock had the lowest at $41,353 starting salary, but a higher top salary for teachers of $78,000, higher than several other localities. Prince William County at $122,000 had the highest top salary in the region for its public school teachers. In Culpeper, top pay for teachers is $71,000, according to Brads’ presentation.
At the Culpeper Technical Education Center, located next to Germanna Community College, the FY22 school budget includes $1.2 million in brand new funding.
Program teachers to be brought on will include four in the trades, one in cosmetology, one industrial maintenance teacher, one teaching cyber security, one EMT instructor and one auto service teacher, according to Brads’ budget. Another three teachers will move to the new school from other schools, he said.
The 52,000-square-feet Culpeper Technical Education Center will have an administrative assistant, security officer and three custodians as well as new program instructional materials, all included in the budget.
Also in the FY22 schools budget is $2.1 million for 14 more new positions including teachers, nurses, para-educators and bus drivers for summer school, ESL teachers, a registered nurse and ESL materials, software and library materials.
Finally, Brads’ FY22 proposed budget includes more than $608,000 for nine other new school positions, including three special education teachers, two guidance counselors, an American Sign Language teacher, gifted resource teacher and a network technician.
CCPS will have “a robust summer program,” the superintendent said in an attempt to “recover” the learning students have lost out on during the pandemic.
The “summer academy” will be held 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Brads said, and will include bus transportation, breakfast and lunch. Summer classes will operate using a rule of three-foot physical distance, he said.
“August 23 we plan to be back in regular school,” Brads told the board. “We need to take some steps to do that,” he added of preparing for the full return during summer school.
CCPS, like other public school divisions in Virginia, will be required to also continue to offer virtual instruction in the 21-22 academic year. Students and staff in physical classrooms will still wear masks next school year, Brads said, adding at some point that restriction may be lessened.
The CARES Act will cover the grant-funded positions for the next two years, Brads said.
The school system’s next major capital expenditure is expected in FY23 —nearly $45 million to renovate Culpeper Middle School and build another middle school. The FY22 capital budget includes $2 million for a new roof at CMS, an item that will be under discussion.
Supervisor Jack Frazier said he was concerned what happens to the school budget “when this money rain stops falling” from the state and federal government.
Brads said state funding should remain in place based on enrollment while the federal funds “do go away.” Those positions will have to be looked at that time, he said, and perhaps absorbed into state funding.
Supervisor Tom Underwood asked the superintendent if he expected a change in the way school instruction is implemented in the future.
Brad said he was a proponent of in-person learning and he felt there would always be a place for it. Virtual learning will continue, at least into FY22 at CCPS, he added, but could be offered in partnership with contract staff.
Public schools don’t do remote learning that well, Brads said, adding it’s very difficult for teachers to do both in-person and virtual.
County Administrator John Egertson said the county budget “is in a position to fund what Dr. Brads just presented” with more than $38 million in the unreserved fund balance. In fact, Egertson said, revenues in the FY22 county budget exceed expenses by $2.3 million. More CARES Act funding is expected in the new fiscal year for localities.
540/825-4315