Culpeper public schools spending plan $103 million for 21-22 academic year

The Culpeper County Public Schools operating budget tops $100 million for the first time as part of fiscal year 2022 spending that includes substantially more help from the state and federal governments as pandemic funds continue to flow into localities.

In addition to nine new teachers and a principal at the soon-to-open brand new Culpeper Technical Education Center, the coming year school budget totaling $103.059 million includes 23 new positions system-wide and a 3 percent pay raise for teachers and staff. Of the budget, $76.5 million will be for instruction in the system’s 11 schools.

Superintendent Tony Brads gave his annual presentation Thursday to the Board of Supervisors, the governing body that approves funding for the school system with a current enrollment of 8,008 students, a number that has slipped in the past year.

The request this year for local tax money for public schools is $33.1 million— nearly 5 percent more than in the current year or $1.5 million more, mostly to fund the new CTE school.

Brads’ proposed total budget for 21-22 is 7.1 percent higher than the current school year, during which students could attend school in the actual building two times per week. The expectation is that local children will return full-time to in-person learning in the fall, he told the supervisors.