Culpeper pursuing $500K from Justice Dept. to start drug court

“I’m here to ask for money,” said Walther, Culpeper County commonwealth’s attorney. “This is where the rubber meets the road.”

He further quantified the cost of drug use on a community saying every time a kid has to be taken from their parents because they are in jail or treatment and the family is disrupted, it costs between $50,000 to $100,000 in services.

“It’s costing the county already,” Walther said.

Each successful drug court participant is estimated to save the state some $19,000, he said.

“A drug court is going to save lives and it’s going to save money,” Walther told the board.

Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services will work with the drug court to institute a treatment policy for participants.

“We’re going to finally have long-term treatment here in Culpeper,” Walther said.

The program will be tailored to “high use, high need” people addicted to fentanyl or heroin, he said. It’s a very serious problem that doesn’t go away overnight, the prosecutor said, that’s why there is long-term treatment.

