Culpeper ranks No. 4 most stable housing market in Virginia

Culpeper ranked No. 4 as the most stable housing market statewide in a recent analysis by a New York financial technology company.

And according to a local agent, the current market is also on fire.

For the study, SmartAsset ranked stable housing markets based on the average number of years people stay in their homes and the percentage of homeowners with negative equity. Data from Zillow and the U.S. Census Bureau was used to gather the data.

Culpeper residents stayed in their homes, on average, for 21.3 years, according to the study. On average, 11 percent of homeowners in Culpeper had negative equity—when the home value falls below what is owed on a mortgage.

Based on this criteria, the No. 1 most stable housing market in Virginia was Chantilly—25.2 average numbers of years and 8 percent negative equity. At No. 2 was Springfield with 22.9 years and 8.9 percent negative equity followed by Bon Air with 20.3 average years living in a home and 7.5 percent negative equity. Vienna came in at No. 5 with 16.8 years average living in a home and 5.3 percent with negative equity.