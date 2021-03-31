Culpeper ranks No. 41 healthiest locality in Virginia

Culpeper County placed in the higher-middle range for healthiest places statewide in the annual County Health Rankings report released Wednesday by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

The data collected from the U.S. Census and other sources is from 2019, providing a pre-pandemic picture of the state of local health.

For health outcomes, Culpeper ranked No. 41 healthiest out of 133 Virginia cities and counties, based on length and quality of life considerations.

Culpeper ranked 65 for health factors: determinants of health such as lifestyle behaviors, access to and quality of healthcare, social and economic behaviors and environment.

Life expectancy in Culpeper County is 77.9, according to the health rankings, compared to 79.5 years old for the statewide average.

Fauquier County ranked near the top statewide for healthiest localities at No. 12 for health outcomes and 22 for health factors.

For this area, Madison County ranked lowest for health outcome at No. 71 statewide and No. 53 for health factors.

Orange County came in at No. 52 and 56 respectively of the 133 Virginia localities ranked while Rappahannock ranked No. 43 in both areas.