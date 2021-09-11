Culpeper recalls 20th anniversary of 9/11 in solemn, patriotic fashion

It wasn’t until about seven hours later Deane learned his child was ok. The longtime volunteer firefighter was in town having coffee with friends when the attacks happened, unfolding on the television.

“I kept saying come here boys, a plane’s going to hit that tower,” Deane said.

“When it hit it, I said don’t worry about it, those firemen will put that out. We didn’t know what the story was with all that fuel and that had to be a terrible thing.”

A volunteer with Salem Fire Dept., Kim Atkins helped organize Saturday’s remembrances as have occurred in the past most years for Sept. 11 in Culpeper.

“We just wanted to keep this going. The reason we are here in front of the fire house is because of all the firefighters and paramedics who were killed in the towers. There were 343 and of course we want to wish our survivors the best and also all of the other firefighters who have died later due to 9/11-related cancer,” she said.

Moments later, people bowed their heads next to the sheriff’s office building to remember the 71 law enforcement officers who died at the Twin Towers from various agencies including the Port Authority of New Jersey and NYPD, Atkins said.