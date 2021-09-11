Culpeper recalls 20th anniversary of 9/11 in solemn, patriotic fashion

A bright September sun illuminated the red, white and blue of an American flag hoisted Saturday morning by a ladder truck outside Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 1.
The beauty of the day recalled the one 20 years ago marred by terrorism and hate.
Nearly 3,000 souls were lost, including first responders who paid a high cost while going about their daily routine.
Two decades after the brutal attacks of 9/11, this small town remembered, dozens gathering on the sidewalks near the courthouse and fire department for moments of silence.
Bugles Across America musician Davis Shuma played the sorrowful Taps at specified moments in time when the country forever changed. First responders in attendance snapped arms to salute. The VFW Color Guard was on scene along with many in uniform, blue and brown.
At 8:46 a.m., flight 11 hit the north tower of the World Trade Center.
At 9:03 a.m., flight 175 hit the south tower of the World Trade Center.
At 9:37 a.m., flight 77 hit the Pentagon.
At 10:30 a.m., flight 93 crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pa.
The footage forever seared in a nation’s consciousness, firefighters ran toward the Twin Towers as the tops of the buildings burned as others ran away in terror.
“It’s a moment you don’t forget,” said Co. 1 assistant chief Junior Perryman.
Asked what makes a firefighter respond to danger, actually run toward it, he responded it’s a matter of duty.
“We are confident in our training that we are going to do what we can to do to help our fellow citizens and something we just always do,” Perryman said.
“Who would have thought that both buildings would have collapsed? I’m sure that was the farthest thing from everybody’s mind…Unfortunately we lost a lot of firefighters that day and we continue to with the aftermath of cancer and other injuries.”
A Co. 1 volunteer firefighter for 54 years, Jack Griffin recalled the events of 9/11 with few words.
“Unbelievable. 20 years later, about the same, still unbelievable,” he said, commenting on the firefighters who ran toward the World Trade Center. “All of them. That’s their job. That is the job. You got to do the job.”
Sept. 11, 2001 was a long day for another longtime Co. 1 member, R.E. Deane, a veteran of the Korean War.
“My son was pulling into Gate 10 at the Pentagon when the plane hit. Had he been five minutes earlier he would have been right where it was hit,” he said of his son, working as a vendor at the site that day.
It wasn’t until about seven hours later Deane learned his child was ok. The longtime volunteer firefighter was in town having coffee with friends when the attacks happened, unfolding on the television.
“I kept saying come here boys, a plane’s going to hit that tower,” Deane said.
“When it hit it, I said don’t worry about it, those firemen will put that out. We didn’t know what the story was with all that fuel and that had to be a terrible thing.”
A volunteer with Salem Fire Dept., Kim Atkins helped organize Saturday’s remembrances as have occurred in the past most years for Sept. 11 in Culpeper.
“We just wanted to keep this going. The reason we are here in front of the fire house is because of all the firefighters and paramedics who were killed in the towers. There were 343 and of course we want to wish our survivors the best and also all of the other firefighters who have died later due to 9/11-related cancer,” she said.
Moments later, people bowed their heads next to the sheriff’s office building to remember the 71 law enforcement officers who died at the Twin Towers from various agencies including the Port Authority of New Jersey and NYPD, Atkins said.
“A grateful America honors its fallen firefighters,” read the bottom of a framed print, “Partners,” by Fred Stone, showing a paramedic firefighter on the ground hugging his rescue K9.
Culpeper resident Lawrence Sowers presented the painting to Co. 1 for the 20th anniversary.
“Everyone wants to remember and move on past it. Something like this helps you remember what was done to us and prevent it from happening again,” said Sowers, an Air Force veteran of Desert Storm who formerly worked at the Pentagon.
Various family members of Ken and Jennifer Lewis attended Saturday’s remembrances around town. The Lewises were married flight attendants from Culpeper who died aboard the plane that crashed into the Pentagon on 9/11.
Chris Patterson of Lynchburg comes to Culpeper almost every year on the date in honor of his cousin, Kenny, and Jennifer.
The 20th anniversary is surreal, Patterson said.
“Almost unbelievable that it’s been 20 years. When you look back, seems like it was yesterday,” he said.
Kenny’s parents were away at the beach when the attacks of 9/11 happened. Patterson said his Uncle Gene knew something was wrong. Kenny’s mother did too, but couldn’t believe it.
“He said we’re going right back to Farmville, checking in at home, but she denied it once she got back home,” Patterson said.
“My uncle was a preacher, he met them in the driveway and she said, ‘No it’s not true,’ and yet she knew. She just couldn’t believe it.”
Read more in an upcoming edition about a small ceremony Saturday in the ‘Kennifer Memorial Garden’ in Yowell Meadow Park.
