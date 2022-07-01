Culpeper region gets $800K in GO Virginia grants

Gov. Glenn Youngkin Friday announced more than $10.2 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for 13 projects focused on expanding talent pipelines in key industries, strengthening entrepreneurial ecosystems, and developing business-ready sites while supporting regional economic growth through localities, public entities and private businesses.

Two awards targeted the Culpeper region including $391,525 for a Talent Supply Connector serving the Region 9 counties of Culpeper, Greene, Louisa, Madison and Nelson.

Virginia Career Works Piedmont Region will advance the food and beverage manufacturing sector in the region by deploying a Career Pathway Guide for employers and developing a region-wide database of relevant training offerings. This project will result in establishing regional coalitions for the light manufacturing and food and beverage manufacturing, creating 180 new internships for high school and community college students and filling 90 new jobs, according to GO Virginia.

Also awarded was $402,075 for Technology Academies in Fauquier and Rappahannock. The two counties public schools will develop college-level courses in robotics and drones to high school students and adult learners through a workforce development program. Course content will be applicable to operations, loading and performance, emergency procedures, crew resource management, performance assessment and inspection procedures. This project will train 90 students, credential 90 students and fill 69 jobs, according to GO Virginia.

“GO Virginia is a critical tool for spurring innovation and inspiring regional collaboration for economic growth in the private, public and nonprofit sectors,” said Youngkin. “These projects will expand Virginia’s workforce development opportunities, strengthen our talent pipelines, and continue building a Commonwealth that works for all Virginians.”