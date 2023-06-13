A recent recommended allocation of more than $23 million in funding from the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority includes a proposed $253,382 for the Culpeper five-county region.

The regional partnership approach to abating the impacts of opioid use disorder here includes Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock and is being overseen by Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services.

The local award will be used to fund a certified peer recovery specialist overdose response unit, according to a release from Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority.

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Rules Committee in April unanimously endorsed the request from RR Community Services to apply for the grant for the new overdose response unit. The purpose is to establish first responder and peer partnerships, increase peer engagement with emergency departments and provide access to peer recovery services at first opportunity following a substance use incident.

The local program will also seek to increase engagement and access to substance use and medication assisted treatment through engagement with peer recovery services in the five counties.

The $23 million in total funding from the opioid abatement authority will reach 78 Virginia cities and counties, according to the release.

The authority voted June 9 to recommend the grant awards, representing its first major allocation of settlement funds received from multiple lawsuits involving opioid manufacturers and distributors. Payments from the various pharmaceutical companies are expected to continue for at least 16 more years, exceeding $1 billion, according to the release from the authority.

“The money is needed urgently across the state to save lives,” said Authority Chairman, State Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, in a statement.

He said members of the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority carefully reviewed every application “to make sure 100 percent of these funds are going to combat the addiction crisis that is stealing lives across Virginia.”

Dr. Sarah Thompson, a clinical pharmacist who leads the authority’s grant committee, said Virginia is one of the first states to develop grant criteria for localities seeking settlement funds to help in their own communities.

“It is truly exciting to see these funds being invested at the community level in programs that are evidence-based and focused on saving lives,” she said.

The authority will meet June 23 to accept public comments before voting to finalize the recommended grant awards.

Localities slated to receive the top five grant awards are: the Fairfax County region, $3.6 million to create a new residential treatment program for adolescents; $3.4 million for the Montgomery County region for the “New River Valley Ecosystem of Recovery” multi-pronged approach; $3 million for the Chesapeake City region, including Virginia Beach, to construct a new 20-bed in-patient psychiatric unit with Chesapeake Regional Healthcare; $1.9 million for Lynchburg City and Campbell County to fund a crisis receiving center and $1.66 million for Chesterfield County region to expand mobile outreach services for harm reduction, treatment and support.

Closer to home, the Stafford County region, including Spotsylvania and the city of Fredericksburg, is proposed to receive more than $942K to implement mobile delivery of medication for opioid use disorders and to expand detox services for women at Sunshine Lady House.

Albemarle County area regional partnerships, including Louisa and Greene counties, received two recommended allocations from the abatement authority—nearly $835K to expand a crisis intervention team assessment center and crisis response 23-bed program and $448,500 to expand the Blue Ridge Center Community Response and add drop-in services.

See voaa.us and contact info@voaa.us