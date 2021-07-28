Culpeper region links police with mental health specialists

“As far as I know this is the first time in our area that we have had really had a five-county group sit together and talk and work out how as a region are we going to handle the behavioral health crises our community members have,” LaGraffe said. “This is a huge need.”

RRCS is also in the process of developing a voluntary database in which citizens can submit mental health information given to dispatch and first responders. LaGraffe shared that his son has a mild autism diagnosis.

“We’ve had this conversation a hundred times—if he gets pulled over by police how do you respond? If you know somebody with autism, you might get a very different response. You might not get eye contact or a question answered the way it was asked,” he said. “My son hates loud noises; bright lights could have a different effect on him.”

But if a law enforcement officer is equipped with that information, they can learn how to respond differently, LaGraffe said.

RRCS is also working to establish mobile crisis units and currently has a children’s mobile crisis unit in which mental health professionals respond to mental health issues.