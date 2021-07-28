Culpeper region links police with mental health specialists

In a time of increased mental health challenges and decreased levels of help, Culpeper continues to be proactive and working as a team in its approach to addressing community members in crisis.
An initiative in the works for a couple of years, the police department now has an embedded behavioral health specialist riding along with officers to help diffuse situations that could otherwise turn out very differently.
A trio of local foundations gave a grant to Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services to bring on licensed clinician John Bankas.
“The call in our community is for integration and support of behavioral health to assist law enforcement with individuals in crisis,” RRCS Executive Director Jim LaGraffe said in a recent presentation to the Culpeper PD Combined Neighborhood Watch Group.
The whole idea, he said, is to offer resources before a community member is in crisis.
“We are involved and able to get to that person, basically short-circuit this process,” LaGraffe said. “What we don’t want to see happen is for people to go into crisis, call 911 and then you have a very different pathway.”
He recalled a tragic situation a few years ago in Fauquier when authorities were called to a home for a welfare check. A man had been threatening to harm himself and when the sheriff’s office cruiser showed up, the man ran inside the house and killed himself.
In response to this, working with RRCS, Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office became the first in the five-county region to use embedded mental health workers.
“The goal of these programs is to divert individuals from jails and state hospitals,” LaGraffe said.
It also assists law enforcement in not having to spend time—sometimes days or recently weeks—in a hospital room with a person waiting for a mental health bed to come free. Finding mental health beds has become even harder in recent weeks as the state discontinued admission to five state hospitals due to lack of staffing.
Already in Culpeper, the police department has seen success in having a behavioral health specialist on board. The agency needs one or two more like him, Police Chief Chris Jenkins commented.
LaGraffe shared from a recent Culpeper Police report showing how involving mental health professionals can prevent death or injury.
A call came into 911 from a man “stating he is seeing things, he’s off his rocker, has knives, does not want law enforcement to come, will do what he needs to do if law enforcement arrives,” he said.
An officer arrived at the man’s trailer, its door partially open, and made contact with him. The man was asked to come to the door and speak to the officer, but he declined, telling the officer to come inside, LaGraffe said.
“After several minutes of speaking he was persuaded to come to the door,” he said. “He stated his head was ready to explode and he needed to speak to someone. He spoke of Vietnam days and the shooting of women and children, if he had an M16 today he could mow down a lot of people.”
The officer suggested taking the man to the local hospital, and he refused. Bankas, riding with an officer in town, came to the scene.
“He spoke with the person, who was a little standoffish at first, developed an understanding, his demeanor changed and was happy to go to the crisis assessment center to be evaluated,” LaGraffe said.
Bankas made a big difference in diverting what could have turned physical, the executive director said.
“The last thing we want is our officers and community members involved in physical force and being harmed,” LaGraffe said.
Being a pilot site for early implementation of the statewide Marcus Alert initiative is also addressing mental health and police interaction in the five-county area.
A varied working group comprised of police, deputies, a prosecutor, clinicians, magistrate, community college rep and a community advocate is meeting bi-monthly to develop protocols on how law enforcement will respond to behavioral health crises.
“As far as I know this is the first time in our area that we have had really had a five-county group sit together and talk and work out how as a region are we going to handle the behavioral health crises our community members have,” LaGraffe said. “This is a huge need.”
RRCS is also in the process of developing a voluntary database in which citizens can submit mental health information given to dispatch and first responders. LaGraffe shared that his son has a mild autism diagnosis.
“We’ve had this conversation a hundred times—if he gets pulled over by police how do you respond? If you know somebody with autism, you might get a very different response. You might not get eye contact or a question answered the way it was asked,” he said. “My son hates loud noises; bright lights could have a different effect on him.”
But if a law enforcement officer is equipped with that information, they can learn how to respond differently, LaGraffe said.
RRCS is also working to establish mobile crisis units and currently has a children’s mobile crisis unit in which mental health professionals respond to mental health issues.
A regional crisis call center is also in the works that will take mental health calls made to 911, and provide appropriate response depending on level of harm and risk.
“We know nationally by setting up these types of programs we can divert 60 to 70 percent of all behavioral health crisis calls law enforcement is responding to,” LaGraffe said.
Finally, RRCS is developing a SEE (Support, Encourage & Empower) Recovery Center in downtown Culpeper, estimated to open in the next couple of months.
The center will provide an immediate access point in the five counties for citizens to see a peer recovery specialist or crisis counselor 24 hours per day. Since the Culpeper and Fauquier hospitals do not offer acute behavioral health, the area lacks “crisis stabilization areas,” LaGraffe said.
Employing more than 400 people in Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock, RRCS has an annual budget this year of $32 million to provide publicly funded behavioral health, developmental disability, substance abuse disorder and aging services.
The pandemic has increased mental health crisis in the area and everywhere, LaGraffe said in his recent presentation, noting an estimated 24 percent of people have unmet mental health needs. The Culpeper region has a shortage of providers and higher rate of drug overdoses, he said.
Mental health and substance abuse disorders are real medical issues, LaGraffe said.
“It’s hard to see, doesn’t appear like a broken bone,” he said, adding that facing these challenges does not mean someone has a character flaw.
It’s not about poverty or race, LaGraffe said.
“Encourage people to get help,” he said.
Need to talk to someone? Call 540/825-5656 to speak to a licensed crisis professional.
540/825-4315