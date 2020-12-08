Culpeper religious freedom suit against Northam claims uneven pandemic restrictions on churches

Stallings issued a statement, saying she is “simply asking that gathering in the church be recognized as essential, just like a store.”

Sharman said the plaintiffs “hope the court will once again lift the discriminatory restrictions placed upon religious services, as well as allow the church to operate as any other essential business.”

The suit alleges Northam’s edicts violate the Constitution, namely the right peaceably to assemble and freedom of religion.

“Governor Northam's orders are neither neutral nor of general applicability,” the suit states. “They divide and segment the Commonwealth's peoples into those groups who are fully or partially exempt from his orders, and those who are not.”

The plaintiffs are considered “essential workers” by the governor, yet are “severely constrained by his orders in their capacities as church workers, attendees and members,” the complaint states, alleging the executive order favors secular and commercial activities, such as food banks, the media, government operations, wine and beer tasting rooms, restaurants, etc. over religious gatherings.

The complaint claims no operational category has had more COVID-19 limitations, restrictions, and mandates placed upon it by Gov. Northam than churches.