Culpeper religious freedom suit against Northam claims uneven pandemic restrictions on churches

Another local lawsuit, this time in Culpeper County, has been filed against Gov. Ralph Northam alleging pandemic restrictions are unfairly limiting freedom of religion.
Davis Street attorney Mark Sharman filed the 38-page civil complaint this week on behalf of three residents in Culpeper Circuit Court. It seeks declaratory relief, temporary injunction and temporary and permanent injunctive relief from the most recent and controversial, though public health-supported COVID-19 rules in Executive Order 67, which limits gatherings to 25 people.
The order allows religious gatherings of more than 25 people, but only if various provisions are met inside the church—including distancing, mandatory face masks, marked seating and common areas, cleaning requirements, enhanced food handling and posting of signs stating “public health reminders.”
Order 67 exempts places of employment and schools from the 25 or less restriction, stating in those settings it is “not a ‘gathering.’ It’s here that the local lawsuit takes issue.
“Supposedly, it is unsafe for worshippers to gather in churches,” stated a release from Sharman on Tuesday, referencing the executive order section. “Plaintiffs in the suit point out the stark inequality of Gov. Northam’s restrictions favoring non-religious education over religious education taught in a pastor’s sermon or a Sunday School lesson. That, they say, reflects illegal bigotry, not public health safety.”
Ronald Lee Young, Jocie Stallings and Charles Robert Shears Sr. are the plaintiffs.
Young is a Culpeper pastor who works part-time as chaplain at a local funeral home. He joined the complaint to fight for his church, Alum Spring Baptist, and other churches, according to Sharman.
“Northam’s restrictions are reducing the amount of people worshipping,” Young said in a statement. “He is taking away our freedom of assembly.”
Sheads is a parts coordinator at an equipment company and a member of a Madison County church. The local resident also performs as a gospel musician for religious services across Virginia. Sheads believes “the governor has blatantly overstepped the authority granted him by the Constitution,” according to Sharman.
Sheads issued a statement: “We should, as responsible citizens, respond to the edicts of the government of Virginia and question this latest unfair order of its authority to once again limit worship services.”
Stallings is a Madison County church member and another gospel musician, as well as a nurse.
“Her profession has been considered essential throughout the pandemic, yet she is limited in her ability to carry out her religious freedoms as a result of Gov. Northam’s restrictions,” according to Sharman.
Stallings issued a statement, saying she is “simply asking that gathering in the church be recognized as essential, just like a store.”
Sharman said the plaintiffs “hope the court will once again lift the discriminatory restrictions placed upon religious services, as well as allow the church to operate as any other essential business.”
The suit alleges Northam’s edicts violate the Constitution, namely the right peaceably to assemble and freedom of religion.
“Governor Northam's orders are neither neutral nor of general applicability,” the suit states. “They divide and segment the Commonwealth's peoples into those groups who are fully or partially exempt from his orders, and those who are not.”
The plaintiffs are considered “essential workers” by the governor, yet are “severely constrained by his orders in their capacities as church workers, attendees and members,” the complaint states, alleging the executive order favors secular and commercial activities, such as food banks, the media, government operations, wine and beer tasting rooms, restaurants, etc. over religious gatherings.
The complaint claims no operational category has had more COVID-19 limitations, restrictions, and mandates placed upon it by Gov. Northam than churches.
The suit seeks suspension of law enforcement of any of the church restrictions until a trial can be held and to allow religious gatherings per the same terms for "essential" commercial and non-religious entities.
In the suit, Sharman details months of executive orders related to the ongoing pandemic and what he feels are discrepancies in them related to church gatherings: "Religious freedom is one of the reasons for the existence of the United States. Many of our ancestors overcame great hazards to reach the freedoms offered by our shores,” states the complaint, which also details the first meeting of the Virginia General Assembly at Jamestown in 1619 and other state history related to religious freedom.
A related lawsuit filed in July by Sharman against Northam in Madison County was settled, but recently revived in light of the new executive order and ban and restrictions on gatherings of 25 people or more.
Northam's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
