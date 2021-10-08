Culpeper Renaissance revives façade, sign & awning improvement grant program

Culpeper Renaissance Inc is reopening an incentive plan to support and revitalize the historic downtown corridor.

This program will encourage façade, sign and awning improvements ranging from minor repairs to full façade renovations.

“The overall appearance of the downtown buildings weighs heavily on the success of CRI’s ongoing effort of downtown vitality. Over the past 30 years, Culpeper Renaissance Inc. has assisted in the rejuvenation of downtown,” according to an agency release.

Investing in façade improvements was put on hold in 2019 when pandemic restrictions hindered CRI’s fundraising efforts, including the popular Third Thursday Summer Concerts, which only recently returned.

The Façade, Sign & Awning Improvement Grant Program is designed to assist with the maintenance and rehabilitation needs of buildings within the CRI footprint. It is a 50/50 matching grant for interested and qualified building and business owners.

“This grant program is a great opportunity for downtown businesses to increase business by improving their curb appeal and foot traffic while minimizing the financial impact of these improvements”, said Tish Smyth, CRI Board President.