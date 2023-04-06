A special budget meeting held by the Culpeper Town Council revealed that Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. will get a 33% raise in its budget.

Held on March 29 at the Culpeper Economic Development Center, the meeting focused mainly on a request by the organization to increase its budget. According to council member Joe Short, CRI had been working from a budget of $150,000 for the last several years and had asked for an increase to bring its budget to $200,000 for the 2024 Fiscal Year.

“CRI is a 501c3 that works hard for our downtown district. We are grateful that the town recognized our work to promote our community.

CRI has worked under the same town contribution since 2015, said board president Glen Hoffherr.

According to Hoffherr, CRI has operated at a loss for the past three years. They continue to provide service to downtown businesses while at a minimal staff of one full-time and one part-time employee. CRI is responsible for 50 working projects in the downtown area.

“As all of us see the rise in cost, CRI is faced with the same—rent has increased 46% in the last year, utilities have increased, the administrative assistant position has returned,” said Hoffherr. “In the past year, CRI provided the town with more than 180% value for their investment in CRI. CRI is gratified by the town's support by accepting our requested increase.”

CRI is dependent on raising funds for its operations through events, which did not occur during the pandemic. According to Hoffherr, the organization has six ticketed events that provide the bulk of its project funding.

According to its website, Culpeper Renaissance Inc. has had the mission of helping to economically revitalize the downtown area since its creation in 1988. It has also been responsible for several events designed to bring attention to local businesses, including holiday celebrations and restaurant weeks.

A more recent drive was a holiday gift card created for the Christmas season that could be used downtown.

The members of the town council also voted to approve a budget option that would allow for an expansion of the town’s police department.

Listed as Option 2, council members chose a version of the draft budget which included $151,746 to hire two new officers for the town along with $130,000 for two police vehicles.

The budget also offered the inclusion of 7% in merit pay and a cost of living increase in order to maintain the town’s current level of salary competitiveness with surrounding localities.

The chosen option would see an increase of 2.8% or $635,263 over the current budget.

A public hearing to present the budget is scheduled for Tuesday, May 2, at a special council meeting.