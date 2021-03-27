Culpeper Republican annual fundraiser postponed on day of event

The Culpeper County Republican Committee's biggest event of the year, scheduled for tonight at Tuscany Hall, was postponed this morning with very little explanation.
Ticket-holders of tonight's annual fundraiser received a text message early today that read, "You bought a ticket to tonight's Reagan Dinner. It's postponed."
On the Culpeper GOP website the event is now advertised as happening on May 1. Eventbrite refers ticket-holders to event organizers for a refund.
Calls to Marshall Keene, Culpeper GOP chair, and Maggie Cleary, vice-chair, were not immediately returned. A voicemail was left at both numbers.
An email to a list of local Republicans requesting further information was not immediately returned.
A text message to Marshall Keene, Culpeper GOP chair, was responded to with a screenshot of a post on social media by Keene that states, "Reagan Dinner tonight is postponed due to COVID RESTRICTIONS at the venue."
This is a developing story.