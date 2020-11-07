Culpeper Republicans look to the future

As it was announced Saturday by various news outlets that Democratic candidate for U.S. president, Joe Biden, had secured the electoral votes needed to declare victory in the election, chairman of the Culpeper County Republican Committee, Marshall Keene, issued a statement urging party members to "stay the course and continue to fight for voter transparency."

Marshall called the mail-in ballot process a disaster. "Once again, Republicans suffer the repercussions of a very disastrous and flawed election system created and run by Democrats," he said. "Election reform should be a top priority for our legislators on both sides of the aisle moving forward."

"We will continue to push, by placing conservative candidates in 2021 up and down the ballot at all levels of government," he added.

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, the Culpeper GOP will hold an executive committee meeting to discuss the recent elections and explore forming a candidate search committee for 2021.

Also, Keene said the Virginia Republican Party will hold its annual meeting Dec. 4 and 5 at the Homestead resort in Hot Springs, with a Christmas party on the evening of Dec. 5. Keene announced that he is slated to make a presentation in one of the break-out sessions during the conference.

"As Republicans, we will stay the course and continue the fight," Keene said. "We look forward to keeping Culpeper red and adding more Republican candidates to seats at all levels of local government in 2021.”