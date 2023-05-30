Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Culpeper County Republican Committee passed a recent resolution commending Gov. Glenn Youngkin for withdrawing Virginia from the Electronic Registration Information Center, a Washington, D.C. nonprofit that works to improve voter roll accuracy.

Virginia earlier this month became the latest Republican-led state to withdraw from the multistate partnership that until early 2022 was considered a trusted, bipartisan effort to share voter information.

Virginia was the eighth state to leave the partnership amid fringe conservative media reports and conspiracy theories attempting to connect the group to liberal donors and activists, according to an NPR report. Virginia was a founding member of ERIC in 2012, under former GOP Gov. Bob McDonnell.

The Culpeper County GOP resolution commending Youngkin for removing the Virginia Dept. of Elections from ERIC states, in part:

“Whereas the Culpeper County Republican Committee’s mission includes promoting protection of the rights and privacy of each legally-registered voter in Virginia and the integrity of each legal vote;

“Whereas the integrity of voter rolls is a fundamental component of said protection of voter rights such that accurate and up-to-date voter rolls are essential to prevent the dilution of each legal vote cast;

“Whereas the Electronic Registration Information Center, Inc. is a non-governmental, non-profit corporation organized and operating outside the Commonwealth of Virginia; the entity structure provides no accountability to the public as to its actions, although the actions or non-actions and its Board of Directors have the potential to profoundly impact each legally-registered voter’s vote cast.”

The local resolution continues that membership obligates Virginia to share registered voters personally identifiable and DMV information with member state and local election agencies and offices and that failure to do so will remove states from membership.

The resolution went on that “good faith reforms” suggested last year by a group from member states have not been acted on by the ERIC board. Such reforms intend to improve oversight and governance, reduce participation from partisan ex-officio members of the board, allow à la carte selection of member services, and improve the security and protection of states’ citizens’ private information, according to the Culpeper GOP resolution

The lack of action has resulted in a loss of confidence and withdrawal from membership by seven states since January, the resolution said. ERIC has imposed reporting requirements such that workload is increased while analysis of some member state voter rolls integrity show no or little benefit, the local resolution continued.

Withdrawal from ERIC degrades data integrity, leading the Loudoun County Republican Committee to lose confidence in it as an effective and accurate source of voter roll data, the Culpeper GOP stated.

“Resolved, that the Culpeper County Republican Committee wishes to thank Governor Youngkin for withdrawing the Commonwealth of Virginia from membership in the Electronic Registration Information Center.”

Local GOP Chairwoman Lorraine Carter signed the resolution, noting copies of it would be sent to Virginia State Board of Election, Virginia Commissioner of Elections, Virginia Secretary of Administration, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General of Virginia.

Larry Sabato with the University of Virginia Center for Politics told CBS19 earlier this month the Electronic Registration Information Center has the purpose of identifying voters who should be removed from registration rolls and that it can prevent voters from voting in multiple states.

Sabato said the only real opposition to the group is from conspiracy theorists still trying to prove Donald Trump is the legitimate president and that Joe Biden stole the election.

ERIC Executive Director Shane Hamlin addressed “recent misinformation” about the nonprofit in an open letter published in March.

He said the voting center is a nonprofit membership organization created by state election officials to help improve the accuracy of state voter rolls and register more eligible Americans to vote—its mission since 2012.

Hamlin said ERIC analyzes voter registration and motor vehicle department data, provided by members through secure channels, along with official federal death data and change of address data, in generating various reports. Member election officials use these reports to update voter rolls, remove ineligible voters, investigate potential illegal voting, or provide voter registration information to individuals who may be eligible to vote.

“ERIC is never connected to any state’s voter registration system,” according to the open letter. “Members retain complete control over their voter rolls and they use the reports we provide in ways that comply with federal and state laws.”