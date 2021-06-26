Culpeper Republicans present ticket at Town Council forum

The Culpeper County Republican Committee has endorsed David Kulivan Jr., Fred Sapp, Janie Schmidt and Joe Short as its candidates for the Culpeper Town Council.
The committee chose the foursome prior to its public forum Thursday night at Eastern View High School and announced its selections at the meeting. Each candidate responded to a range of civic, political and community topics.
The four comprise the GOP committee’s slate for Town Council, certifying that the chosen candidates agree to promote the party’s creed and other values while in office, if elected.
The committee also announced its endorsement of mayoral candidate Jon Russell.
Russell is a two-term town councilman who has said he is running as an independent against two other independent mayoral candidates—fellow councilwoman Jamie Clancey and councilman Frank Reaves Jr. Russell is a former chairman of the local Republican committee.
“It is very important that we elect a council and a mayor that will support and protect the history of Culpeper ... and who believes in enriching the history of Culpeper for the future,” Russell said in remarks at the end of the forum.
“There’s a lot of Black history and minority history in Culpeper that has yet to be uncovered, brought forward—that’s where we should be putting our focus, not on tearing down the past. I hope our candidates win—all four of them.”
This is the first time in modern history a local political party has endorsed a slate of candidates for Town Council. Historically, Town Council candidates in Culpeper run without a major political party affiliation.
In Virginia, local candidates are not listed by party affiliation on the ballot. Party affiliation is noted on the ballot for state offices, including delegates and senators, and higher.
In Culpeper, 11 total candidates are vying for four open seats in the November election, including incumbents Pranas Rimeikis and Billy Yowell. The others candidates, who have not announced party affiliation, are B. Travis Brown, Courtney D’Avilar, Wes Mayles Jr., Bobby Ryan and Adrian Sledge.
Culpeper County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Russ Rabb moderated Thursday’s hour-long GOP event in the school’s forum room, with an audience of about 50.
The four candidates endorsed by the Culpeper Republican Committee offered views on taxes, policing, recreational amenities, guns and changing Confederate names and symbols.
They talked of conservative values, liberty and a fight for the soul of the nation. The discourse was civil, punctuated by enthusiastic applause from the audience.
Opening remarks
Kulivan is a New Orleans native and 14-year resident of the town with a career background in nonprofits. In his opening remarks, he said he loves Culpeper and its “fiercely freedom-loving citizens.”
“Culpeper is a great place to raise a family, run a business and enjoy the blessings of liberty,” said Kulivan, a husband and father. “But like a lot of the commonwealth, I think we’re at a crossroads.”
He quoted President Ronald Reagan in stating why he was running for the Town Council: “To keep Culpeper that bright beacon of freedom in Virginia.” Kulivan said it’s a crucial time to serve in public office.
“Our cities and towns serve as bulwarks against encroaching liberalism and sanctuaries for liberty,” he said. “We need conservative Republicans that can carry the torch of liberty and personal freedom and responsibility.”
Sapp came to Culpeper 14 years ago from Northern Virginia. A salesman for Xerox covering the Culpeper area, he is a father and spent time in the Army.
“There are a lot of things we need to fix in Culpeper,” Sapp said. Of his reason for running for council, he said, “I want to be part of the solution, put it in action.”
The Delaware native said he has spent his life serving the community. If elected, he said he would keep his focus on what the people want.
In her opening remarks, Schmidt said she has lived in Culpeper for 25 years. Virginia-born and raised, and a single mother of three grown sons, Schmidt holds a master’s degree in theology and is active in Novum Baptist Church in Reva.
Schmidt’s professional background is in the engineering operations and the substation division of electric utilities, including Northern Virginia Electric Co-op.
“I was also president and business manager of a linemen’s union, one of only two females in the country at the time,” she said. “So as I am here with these gentlemen on the stage as the only woman in the race, I am comfortable with all that.”
Schmidt said she was running for Town Council because she’s concerned about the direction of the country.
“It seems there’s forces actively engaged in dividing us … We are in fight for the heart and soul of this nation. I feel it’s time to participate,” Schmidt said. “We have to be concerned because the issues start here at home. This is where we cut it off. This is where we teach our children.”
Short has lived in Culpeper for 17 years and is a husband and father of three sons. He served in the Army like his father and grandfather before him and his son is considering joining the Air Force, he said in opening remarks.
An intelligence defense contractor, Short said he has been active in his church and the homeschool community in Culpeper.
“When my boys were younger, they wanted to do dangerous things with other boys so Boy Scouts of America is where we found ourselves,” Short said, adding, “Membership began to change so I took a stand. I established the area’s first faith-based BSA troop.”
He said he is running for the Town Council “because I believe we’re in a fight for traditional conservative values.” Short said local business leaders are worried about local government defunding the police, people not being able to carry a gun, and teaching children Critical Race Theory in public schools.
“These are things that they are concerned with,” he said. “These are the reasons I am standing up and taking a stand.”
Symbols, signs, history
Rabb asked candidates to weigh in on the hot-button issue of changing names or removing statues and symbols of the Confederacy. All said they did not support doing so.
A recent effort to change the name of Culpeper’s Lake Pelham has stalled, apparently until after the November election when the new council is in place. The reservoir was named for Confederate artillery officer John Pelham, an Alabama native killed in Culpeper during the Battle of Kelly’s Ford.
“Our history is our history, the good, the bad, the ugly,” Schmidt said. “These heroes, these monuments, these landmarks we have represent intelligent and honorable men who not only worked to develop this country, to make this country strong, but gave their fortunes and their lives for that very purpose. We should let history stand, let history speak for itself and we should learn from it.”
Sapp said he is not a proponent of changing the name of anything or tearing things down.
“It’s history. It represents where we came from, where we don’t want to go back to … when we look at the history, most people in my community, speaking as a Black man, we know when and why the statues and names were put up and changed … We need to educate the rest of society about why that happened and the Civil War, the Revolutionary War. There were bad guys in the Revolutionary War. Our founding fathers were slave owners—that’s something we have to deal with, but we can’t erase it.”
Kulivan shared a story about growing up in New Orleans and seeing the street sign that bore the name of his ancestor, a mayor in the city in the early 1900s.
“I remember as a kid being filled with a lot of pride when passing the street that had a relative’s name on it, he’d done something good enough to have a street named after him,” he said. “Well, earlier this year, New Orleans removed his name from that street.
“See, although he had been a good guy, great mayor, done wonderful things for the city, when he was a young man he had served in the Confederacy. He needed to be erased from history … I don’t support erasing our fascinating and sometimes complicated American story, I support no such thing in Culpeper.”
Short agreed with the others in stating he did not support changing names, monuments, memorials or landmarks.
“Erasing the past doesn’t repair the past. The past is there to remind us,” he said, recalling growing up in Germany with his military family.
Whenever they would visit a museum, there was always “a shelf, a floor, a room dedicated to the Nazi era, not to celebrate it, not because they were proud of it, but for the historic reminder. A reminder of their next generation not to repeat that same mistake,” Short said.
Of local issues
Candidates were asked their top three issues in their town council bid and several mentioned cutting or eliminating taxes, including Kulivan. He said he would eliminate the personal property tax and reform the BPOL tax (Business, Professional and Occupational License) so it’s an actual business fee and not based on gross receipts.
Kulivan said town leaders should focus on projects the public actually wants, and that constituents should be aware of the world view of their elected officials.
Short stated his top three issues as supporting Culpeper police, reducing business taxes and addressing local homelessness. “There’s an invisible homeless situation in Culpeper,” he said, stating people are living in the woods.
Short proposed organizing “the patchwork of organizations” in Culpeper to better tackle the issue.
Sapp said he would cut personal-property taxes drastically or eliminate them altogether. When a government has a surplus, it means it is taking too much from the people, he said.
“It has to stop,” Sapp said.
Among other important local issues he mentioned providing youth facilities as well as addressing homelessness.
“A lot of people on Town Council turn a blind eye to it,” Sapp said. “Everybody deserves a right to a home.”
Schmidt said she would like to see “the cancellation of cancel culture,” which she said only causes division.
“We have a diverse society,” she said “I would like to see everyone be inclusive. Let’s add to history, not take away.”
Schmidt listed as her other top local issues supporting law enforcement, building strong infrastructure, good emergency plans and creating more youth venues.
All of the candidates said they did not support creating gun-free zones in Culpeper.
A few individual questions were fielded at the forum’s end, including one for Sapp about how he would bring people together.
“It’s time for the divisiveness to stop. We are all one America. So what if your politics aren’t the guy down the street’s politics?” he said. “You should be able to talk to that guy. Find out what he thinks, tell him what you think. It’s an exchange of ideas.”
Kulivan said he would work to advance what is best for the community.
“There’s more support for the things we’re talking about than the media would have you believe,” he said. “The Republican Creed really does appeal to all Americans.”
GOP chairman tries to bar press
At the beginning of the night at the doors to the school forum, Republican Committee Chairman Marshall Keene tried to bar a Star-Exponent reporter from entering. Keene, who is a sheriff’s deputy, said he would call the Sheriff’s Office if she didn’t leave.
“I can’t let you in,” Keene told Champion.
The reporter nevertheless walked around the chairman, who was blocking the doorway, and entered the meeting room in a public building for the previously advertised public meeting.
No other representatives from the press were present at the meeting Thursday.
After consulting out of sight with other GOP officers, Keene went to the podium a few minutes after the 7 p.m. forum start time and told the audience that a reporter with the Star-Exponent was present to cover the meeting. The forum was also being broadcast on Facebook Live by Town Councilman Keith Brown.
Champion, sitting in the front, made her presence known, raised her hand and waved to those in attendance.
Keene continued, commenting negatively on the local journalism business, claiming inaccurate prior coverage of local Republicans by the newspaper, which has been reporting on Culpeper since 1881.
Keene later called the reporter and acknowledged she had a right to attend an advertised public meeting in a public building, and stated he did not want the confrontation included in the article.
Culpeper Star-Exponent Editor Emily Jennings contributed to this report.
