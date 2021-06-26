Culpeper Republicans present ticket at Town Council forum

Sapp said he is not a proponent of changing the name of anything or tearing things down.

“It’s history. It represents where we came from, where we don’t want to go back to … when we look at the history, most people in my community, speaking as a Black man, we know when and why the statues and names were put up and changed … We need to educate the rest of society about why that happened and the Civil War, the Revolutionary War. There were bad guys in the Revolutionary War. Our founding fathers were slave owners—that’s something we have to deal with, but we can’t erase it.”

Kulivan shared a story about growing up in New Orleans and seeing the street sign that bore the name of his ancestor, a mayor in the city in the early 1900s.

“I remember as a kid being filled with a lot of pride when passing the street that had a relative’s name on it, he’d done something good enough to have a street named after him,” he said. “Well, earlier this year, New Orleans removed his name from that street.

“See, although he had been a good guy, great mayor, done wonderful things for the city, when he was a young man he had served in the Confederacy. He needed to be erased from history … I don’t support erasing our fascinating and sometimes complicated American story, I support no such thing in Culpeper.”