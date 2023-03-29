The local GOP Committee will nominate area candidates who will run for office in the November election.

The Culpeper Republican Committee announced it will hold a party canvass from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 13 to select party nominees for commonwealth’s attorney, sheriff, treasurer, commissioner of the revenue, clerk of the court and Board of Supervisors—Catalpa, East Fairfax, Salem and West Fairfax districts.

The canvass will be held at Reformation Lutheran Church, located at 601 Madison Rd., according to a release from Culpeper GOP Committee chairwoman Lorraine Carter. All legal and qualified voters in Culpeper County who are in accord with the principles of the Republican Party can participate in the canvass.

Participating voters agree to express orally or in writing their intent to support all local Republican nominees for public office in the election, the release stated.

Candidates for nomination should complete a candidate consent form and send it in the mail with a $500 filing fee, by May 5, to Secretary Beryl Thornton at Box 484, Culpeper, VA 22701. The form is available through Thornton or her agent at 402 S. Main St. and at culpepergop.org.

If only one person files and is qualified for nomination in any given district, that person shall be declared Republican nominee for that district.