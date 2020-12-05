Culpeper resident crowned Mrs. American Elegance

Culpeper resident Tisha Downing was recently crowned Mrs. American Elegance 2021 during the American Elegance National Pageant Finals in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

She represented Virginia in the Mrs. Division during the 21st annual National/International Pageant Oct. 29-Nov. 1 held at the Crowne Plaza.

Delegates from across the United States competed for five national titles and one international title in five competition categories—interview, fashion wear, personal expression, evening gown and on-stage question.

Born and raised in Levittown, Pa., Downing is a proud mother of five and grandmother to one.

She possesses a passion for working with Connected Warriors, a free program offering trauma-conscious yoga to active-duty military, veterans, first responders and their families.

Downing has lived in Virginia with her husband, Travis, a retired Navy chief, for 15 years.

During the recent pageant, Downing also won awards for Best Fashion Wear and Best Personal Expression and was a finalist in the Cover Model category.

To schedule an appearance or a speaking engagement with a local group, see Mrs. American Elegance 2021 on Facebook.