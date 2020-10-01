Culpeper restaurant vandalized, party bus burned

The Culpeper Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected in the commercial arson and vandalism of the 1809 Restaurant & Lounge storefront and its party bus at 512 Culpeper Town Square.

The arson and vandalism occurred at approximately 8:17 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28, according to a PD new release.

The suspect is described as a black male riding a bicycle and possibly holding a hammer. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and possibly a face covering or mask, police said.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Detective Pittman at 540/829-5508 or cpittman@culpeperva.gov