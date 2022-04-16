Culpeper roundabout public hearing scheduled for April 28

A public hearing will be held on April 28 about the proposed construction of a roundabout at the intersection of McDevitt Drive and Route 3 on the east entrance to Culpeper, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced Friday.

The public hearing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 28 at the VDOT Culpeper District office auditorium at 1601 Orange Road in Culpeper.

Currently traffic turning from McDevitt Drive onto Route 3 is controlled by a stop sign, which often gets backed up because traffic on Route 3 is free-flowing, VDOT said. The proposed project, which is funding through the state's SMART SCALE process, will reconstruct the intersection as a single-lane roundabout. Construction is expected to begin in winter, 2025.

"At the open-house-style hearing, VDOT staff will be available to discuss the project and answer questions," a VDOT news release stated. "The public can review project plans, ask questions and obtain information about the project's timeline, cost and travel impacts, as well as provide feedback on the project orally or in writing."

Written comments may be submitted by mail to Justin Cooner, Project Manager, 1601 Orange Road, Culpeper, VA 22701 through May 9. Email comments can be sent to Justin.Cooner@VDOT.Virginia.gov.

Visit https://www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/route-3-mcdevitt-drive-roundabout.asp for more information about this project.