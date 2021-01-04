Culpeper Running Club strides into 2021

Members of the Culpeper Running Club turned out around 8 a.m. in small numbers on a chilly morning for a four-mile informal race around town to launch the long last New Year in healthful fashion.
Starting near the foot bridge over Mountain Run in Yowell Meadow Park, four members ran into 2021 while a fifth – Running Club Manager Amy Columbus – sat it out due to an injury she got in 2019.
Prior to the start, the local runners reflected on the year gone by and looked ahead to what will hopefully be an easier year.
Club member Chris Walczyk works in public safety and still had to go to work throughout the many months of lockdown. The pandemic certainly modified how he did his job.
“We weren’t going out and doing a lot of the proactive stuff like we normally do,” Walczyk said. “We were kind of just hanging back, doing a lot more stuff at home, that was a big change.”
For the New Year, he wished for, “All this stuff to go away,” referring to COVID, and vowed to stay active: “I run by myself all the time – a lot of stress relief and enjoyment,” Walczyk said.
Fellow running club member Karissa Miranda is a teacher, so 2020 brought significant adaption for her profession as well.
“It was definitely a weird year to leave in March and not get to have closure with those kids so I was excited that we started hybrid, at least getting to see them,” she said.
“As far as running, some of my best friends in‘ 2020 came from running. They were such a support group. I couldn’t imagine COVID without that close-knit group of three or four runners that showed up every morning, every weekend.”
Miranda’s husband left for work every day while she stayed home with their children working also full-time as a teacher.
“Which was great, but also a new stressor when that is not something I have ever done. It was nice to have an outlet to run with and people for support and to vent to,” she said.
In 2021, Miranda said she hopes to run a real live race again with other people. Perhaps she will get to redo the St. Patrick’s Day-themed Shamrock Run in Virginia Beach. She was supposed to run it last year, but it, like everything else, got cancelled due to COVID.
“We did a lot of virtual this year,” Miranda said.
Club member David Pearce works in transportation. He too had to keep going in to work during the pandemic.
“It was learning how to do everything virtually – even though I went in a lot of the other people were not,” he said.
Pearce first started running every day more than two years ago to improve his fitness.
“I have a streak of 772 days taking 10,000 steps so just keep the streak going,” he said of his 2021 goals, adding, “I run so I can eat.”
Culpeper Running Club manager Amy Columbus, a local therapist, came out to show her support along with Harley, a therapy dog in her counseling and recovery office. She is unable to run again until February after running the entire 2019 Marine Corps Marathon in Arlington with a broken foot.
“I ran 26.2 miles, injuring myself even more because I’m a stubborn runner and couldn’t stay down,” Columbus said. “As a result I’ve missed a lot of runs in 2020 with my fellow running crew. I’m looking forward to my recovery and running more consistently in 2021 with the club.”
She said she has been fortunate despite the hard year 2020 brought for many others.
“This past year has proven how important Mental Health accessibility is for everyone,” Columbus said. “I have enjoyed collaborating with other professionals in the mental health community as well as providing opportunities to help people cope in this time of need. I hope that 2021 continues to be strong with embracing mental health awareness and how individuals can access care and treatment.”
Asked about silver linings of 2020, Columbus said she’s been running since she was a teen.
“I’m 43 now, and this injury along with the pandemic has forced me to ‘slow down.’ It’s allowed me to focus energy in my home with my own family,” she said.
