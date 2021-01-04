Culpeper Running Club strides into 2021

“As far as running, some of my best friends in‘ 2020 came from running. They were such a support group. I couldn’t imagine COVID without that close-knit group of three or four runners that showed up every morning, every weekend.”

Miranda’s husband left for work every day while she stayed home with their children working also full-time as a teacher.

“Which was great, but also a new stressor when that is not something I have ever done. It was nice to have an outlet to run with and people for support and to vent to,” she said.

In 2021, Miranda said she hopes to run a real live race again with other people. Perhaps she will get to redo the St. Patrick’s Day-themed Shamrock Run in Virginia Beach. She was supposed to run it last year, but it, like everything else, got cancelled due to COVID.

“We did a lot of virtual this year,” Miranda said.

Club member David Pearce works in transportation. He too had to keep going in to work during the pandemic.

“It was learning how to do everything virtually – even though I went in a lot of the other people were not,” he said.

Pearce first started running every day more than two years ago to improve his fitness.