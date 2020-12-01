Culpeper’s western outer loop road to host Christmas Parade this Sunday

This Sunday’s Culpeper Christmas Parade has shifted to a new location amid ongoing pandemic restrictions.

Sponsored by Sheriff Scott Jenkins, the Dec. 6 procession will now be held on a rural stretch of Ira Hoffman Lane. It will start from the Sperryville Pike (U.S. 522) end heading toward Rixeyville Road (State Route 229).

This portion of Ira Hoffman, known as the “western outer loop road,” opened four years ago to connect Route 229 to Route 522. The parade will be held close to the Sheriff’s Office, off that part of Ira Hoffman Lane.

Lineup will start at 3 p.m. – parade participants must enter from Sperryville Pike.

All spectators must enter Ira Hoffman from Route 229, according to the sheriff’s office. The parade will start at 5 p.m.

According to a post on Monday, CCSO staff worked to accommodate parade site recommendations from the Virginia Dept. of Health, related to COVID-19, and is “pleased to offer a safe location for both parade participants and spectators.”

The CCSO post stated, “This new location allows ample parking for spectators to view from inside their vehicles.”

Santa is scheduled to arrive by helicopter just prior to the parade.