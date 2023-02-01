Culpeper says goodbye to former volunteer fire chiefs, local giants in the field

Culpeper community members said goodbye in January to two local giants in the field of volunteer firefighting.

Jeremiah “Dickie” Peyton Atkins III was laid to rest Tuesday at Culpeper National Cemetery following a service at his home station, Salem Volunteer Fire Department.

Atkins co-founded the station, located on Sperryville Pike in western Culpeper County, in 1979. He served as fire chief for several years and was an active member of the board of directors. Atkins died Jan. 24 at his home. He was 85.

A contemporary who was also dedicated to community service as a first responder, James Benjamin “J.B.” Hurlock, of Richardsville in eastern Culpeper County, was laid to rest on Jan. 16 at Oakland Baptist Church.

He was a founding member of the Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad in 1972 and former fire chief. Hurlock died Jan. 12 at his home. He was 87.

On different ends of the county, both men were icons for younger firefighters coming up at a time when structured firefighting for volunteers was not very popular, said Junior Perryman, president of the Culpeper County Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association, in a phone call.

“Back then it was throw on your gear, hop on a truck and go fight fires.”

When he met Atkins in 1983, the Salem chief set him straight, Perryman said.

“Dickie really pushed training, which to me I feel got me off on a very good foot.” He recalled having to leave Culpeper to get the training.

Both Atkins and Hurlock saw the need for fire stations and rescue squads where they lived. Salem and Richardsville evolved the process, Perryman said, though it was not easy.

“These guys built these fire departments by blood, sweat and tears and I’m not trying to over-glorify it.” The founders were masons, bricklayers and carpenters who literally raised the first station houses around the county, he continued.

Akins also knew how to fundraise.

“It was stated Dickie could take two nickels, rub them together and have 50 cents in his pocket,” Perryman said. “He was very imaginative on how to fund-raise.”

Hurlock and Atkins, as younger men, fought fires and were line officer chiefs, and as they aged both found other ways to continue to contribute, Perryman said.

“They never went away. They were always there.”

Both cared about their neighbors, he added. “I know that to be true … were never looking for any recognition. They were behind the scenes … they just took care of people, they took care of their members. The members looked up to them for their knowledge, foresight and ability to pool the right resources.”

Members from all eight of Culpeper County’s volunteer fire and rescue stations, along with members from surrounding areas, turned out for former Salem Chief Atkins’ funeral. The fire hall filled with mourners remembering a man dedicated to putting out fires, passionate about playing poker and devoted to family.

Outside the firehouse, two tower trucks extended ladders to meet at the top, with an American flag hanging down. Emergency vehicles and the veterans suicide awareness Tribute Truck passed under the arch on the way to the national burial site along U.S. Avenue in town.

Atkins was a U.S. Army veteran who served after the Korean War and was a life member with American Legion Post 330 in Culpeper. He was also a charter member of Reva Volunteer Fire Department, active with Virginia State Firefighters Association and a past secretary.

His daughter, Kim Atkins, continues the firefighting tradition as a member and volunteer at Salem.

When asked why her father was so dedicated, she answered, “His heart to always help and serve the community.”

Tones sounded over the Culpeper County public safety radio last month in a symbolic last call for Richardsville Chief Hurlock, as his family and friends observed funeral rites.

“Culpeper to former Chief JB Hurlock … Culpeper to former Chief JB Hurlock,” was met with silence. “Having heard no response from former Chief JB Hurlock we know that he has answered his last call,” stated the E911 dispatcher.

“Former Chief JB Hurlock served the citizens of Culpeper County through the Richardsville Fire & Rescue Department for 52 years and was a founding member. We appreciate his dedication and service as a first responder … Former Chief JB Hurlock has completed his duty as a first responder.”

Hurlock’s son, Jim, recently celebrated 50 years at the station in Richardsville, on the county’s rural forested eastern edge between the Rappahannock and Rapidan rivers. Jim Hurlock grew up watching his parents give back and now continues the tradition.