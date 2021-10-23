Culpeper School Board candidates share views

Rebecca Bragg
Stevensburg District candidate
Birthplace: Prince William County, Va
Age: 42
Family: I am married with six children. My oldest is a college graduate and I have five currently in Culpeper County Schools.
Background: I moved to Brandy Station with my parents and siblings when I was 6 years old. Stevensburg has been my home for basically my whole life. I know the people well. I know Culpeper and its citizens well. Since announcing my run for School Board I have received countless texts, messages and phone calls from all around the county, from concerned parents. From parents who want transparency and to be told nothing but the truth. They trust and know I am that candidate. No, I have never sat on the School Board before but remember I am the candidate who currently has five children in our school system.
1. Protecting parental power in our schools and ensuring parents continue to have a voice in all matters related to their child’s education.
2. Ban all forms of Critical Race Theory from making its way into Culpeper Schools curriculums and ensure we are teaching our children real American history.
3. Stand fast against mask and vaccine mandates for students and staff while ensuring Culpeper Schools continue with five days of in-person learning.
Candidate website: Facebook/Rebecca Bragg for School Board
Deborah Desilets
Jefferson District candidate (Unopposed)
Birthplace: Bosier City, Louisiana
Age: 64
Family: Married to retired Marine with four children, 10 grandchildren
Background: Owner/partner of a Northern Virginia construction company for the past 16 years. Professional background in sales, marketing, human resources, bookkeeping and company management operations. Includes 12 Years with Home Depot as an HR manager and company trainer. Served on the Workforce Development Board in South Carolina to provide partnership with local companies to address unemployment and training. Worked for Department of Defense schools administration in Japan.
Top three campaign issues:
- Providing a voice for parents, students and teachers to come together across CCPS and address the pandemic-driven urgency of a “back to basics” approach: reading, math, science, English and history.
- I have a heart for the Career and Technical Education program. It is a critical need in our community. I will continue to support CTEC and its mission to prepare our students for the future and hope to provide hands-on insight for our future entrepreneurs.
- Critical Race Theory and other divisive ideologies have no place in our classrooms or teacher training programs. I will work to keep our focus on preparing our students for the future and providing a community where every child has the opportunity to succeed.
Campaign website: email: deborah@redheart-resources.com
Elizabeth S. Hutchins
Stevensburg District candidate
Birthplace: Warrenton, VA (no hospital in Culpeper)
Age: 65
Family: Married with two children
Background: I’m a native of Culpeper, a graduate of CCHS and Mary Washington College. I’m mother of two CCHS graduates and wife of a retired Culpeper teacher and coach. I taught at Culpeper Middle School, substituted while raising our children, and served 16 years on the School Board. I’ve devoted my entire adult life to the children of Culpeper County professionally and as a volunteer.
I am non-partisan. I’m passionate about public education. I believe all children should have access to a high-quality education. I believe Board actions should be transparent. I have the experience, knowledge, and time needed for this position.
Top three campaign issues:
- I’m an advocate for parents, students, and teachers. Parents must have input and involvement in their children’s education. Community involvement is necessary to provide additional educational opportunities. Working as a team, we’ll improve our system and have greater student success.
- There’s a national teacher shortage. Experienced teachers must be supported and retained. They must be given the time and resources to get students back on track. We must provide a safe environment so teachers and students can focus on academics.
- We must plan for student growth. My involvement in the renovation of CCHS and the planning and construction of EVHS, Yowell Elementary, and CTEC gives me the knowledge and experience needed to help update buildings and plan for new construction.
Campaign website: Facebook/Elizabeth Hutchins for School Board
Lori Medley
Stevensburg District candidate
Birthplace: Missoula, Montana
Age: 64
Family: Divorced, 3 children, 4 grandchildren
Background: I am a Marine Corps veteran, reaching the rank of gunnery sergeant before honorably discharged. After the military I obtained a bachelor’s degree in social work, and worked with homeless veterans. Later I worked with the federal government and ended up retiring as a GS-15 from the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE). I managed a staff of eight in addition to many contractors. My responsibilities included hiring/firing; performance evaluations; disciplinary actions; and managing an annual budget that averaged approximately $11 million per year. While working full-time at BSEE, I obtained a master’s degree in engineering management.
Top three campaign issues:
- COVID has taken a toll on our students and staff. We need to work to get our students back to grade level knowledge, and determine the core issues that have affected teacher retention.
- Virginia Education Association is preparing for collective contract negotiations with school boards. We need to be prepared too. Is there “institutional racism” in our schools? Will we limit negotiations to salary and benefits?
- Monitor curriculum, text books, and library books to ensure they are appropriate for our children. Books such as “Lawn Boy” do not belong in our schools.
Campaign website: Facebook/Lori Medley for School Board
Betsy Howard Smith
Cedar Mountain District (Incumbent, unopposed)
Birthplace: Culpeper
Age: 57
Family: Married, with three daughters
Background: A graduate of CCHS, I graduated from ODU with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Graduated from SBT Seminary with master of divinity, pastoral counseling and child and family ministry. I have worked as a children’s minister and family minister for almost 30 years. I have served as director of the Manna Ministry since 2012. I am currently pursuing a masters degree in mental health counseling, and am manager of SSBBQ, Warrenton. I am conservative and have served on the School Board for eight years.
Top three campaign issues:
1. To be an advocate for parents, students and teachers.
2. Keep our students in school, and provide a quality education for every Culpeper student; always seeking ways to improve our schools.