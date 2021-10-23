Culpeper School Board candidates share views

Rebecca Bragg

Background: I moved to Brandy Station with my parents and siblings when I was 6 years old. Stevensburg has been my home for basically my whole life. I know the people well. I know Culpeper and its citizens well. Since announcing my run for School Board I have received countless texts, messages and phone calls from all around the county, from concerned parents. From parents who want transparency and to be told nothing but the truth. They trust and know I am that candidate. No, I have never sat on the School Board before but remember I am the candidate who currently has five children in our school system.