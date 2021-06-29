Culpeper School Board casts symbolic no-mask vote

Entering the fray over COVID-19, the Culpeper County School Board announced Monday night that it will end public-health restrictions July 1 with the expiration of Gov. Ralph Northam’s last executive order on the novel coronavirus.
School Board member Deborah Desilets proposed the symbolic statement, saying Northam’s orders have hamstrung schools as to what they can do about masks and social distancing.
After lengthy discussion and debate, the board voted 5-1 to telegraph its intent. Vice Chair Anne Luckinbill was opposed.
School Board Chair Marshall Keene, who referred Tuesday in a social-media post to “the infamous governor,” was among those supporting the declaration. If the School Board chooses in the future to defy a Northam order, it will discuss that then, he wrote.
“You’ve got my vote to get rid of masks,” Keene said Monday night. He did, however, express concern that the school division and School Board members be legally protected if the state or another party were to challenge its stance in court.
Russell Houck, executive director of student services, noted that the division has always tried to stay current with the regional health district’s recommendations on combating the coronavirus.
While Northam’s latest order is due to expire Wednesday, “We have no idea what to do,” Desilets said. “Our parents and our staff probably would like to know what next (school) year will look like.”
Desilets, appointed last year to fill the unexpired term of School Board Chair Michelle North—who resigned, in part, over COVID-19 politicization—asked the board to expressly state it will lift all public-health mandates for K-12 children on July 1.
Several mothers sitting in the audience repeatedly nodded their heads in support as Desilets spoke. One mom and and another’s daughter held up handmade signs that said, “No More Masks!” and “Stop Discriminating Based on Vaccination Status.”
Public comments weren’t permitted at the meeting, a work session held in the division’s Central Office.
Superintendent Tony Brads said that the school division made clear to families that this fall nearly all Culpeper students will be back in brick-and-mortar classrooms, five days per week, unless parents signed up for online courses through the state’s Virtual Virginia program.
“The window on that (sign-up) closed on June 18,” Brads said. Culpeper schools received about 61 inquiries on Virtual Virginia; only 45 local families, out of Culpeper’s 8,000-plus students, signed up and met the qualifications for the program, he said.
If the state changes its coronavirus rules, “we will comply,” Brads said. He guessed that Virginia might extend its face-mask requirements in some settings given the big push now for summer academies to help students catch up on material they missed during the past pandemic year.
Luckinbll expressed concern that the effect of the vote could be to say “We’re not going to wear masks no matter what the governor says. ... But we don’t know yet what he’s going to do.”
She signaled she would vote against Desilets’ proposal, saying, “This vote tonight is pointless. I am not there.”
Later, responding to Desilets’ statements that parents want such a declaration, Luckinbill said. “I’m a parent. Not all parents have an issue with this. Some of us are going to go with the flow.”
Board member Pat Baker noted that some parents, with unvaccinated children or family members who haven’t been vaccinated, may want to continue wearing masks to protect their loved ones.
Rebecca Bragg, one of three candidates for the School Board’s Stevensburg District seat, attended the meeting, Keene posted Tuesday on his Facebook page. Braggs’ rivals for the seat are Elizabeth S. Hutchins and Lori J. Medley. Keene, who chairs the Culpeper County Republican Committee, has endorsed Bragg.
On her Facebook page Tuesday, Bragg expressed pleasure with the board’s decision on Northam’s order.
“Attended the Culpeper School Board meeting tonight!” she posted. “Our School Board made a symbolic vote to end the mask mandate immediately following the direction of the governor’s executive order on June 30th. I know my children are happy.”
Virginia’s COVID-19 state of emergency will end Wednesday, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. That will reinstate a law banning face coverings so people can’t hide their identity, a desire of law enforcement.
But the state’s change in policy arrives as the World Health Organization urges even fully vaccinated people to continue wearing masks.
Concern is growing over the rapid rise of the virus’s highly transmittable Delta variant, which dominates COVID-19 cases in India and Great Britain.
In the U.S., the highly infectious Delta mutation currently accounts for 1 in 5 cases. Its prevalence has doubled in the last two weeks, health officials said on Tuesday.
But the federal Centers for Disease Control hasn’t changed its policy of a month ago, that masks aren’t required in most places for fully vaccinated people.
In California, Los Angeles County said Monday that, regardless of vaccination status, it urges residents to wear masks indoors in public places until the health department can “better understand how and to [whom] the Delta variant is spreading.”
Culpeper’s public schools opened last fall with a blended, hybrid model that offered parents a choice of all-virtual instruction or a mix of virtual and in-person instruction. That was necessary to put enough distance between Culpeper’s 8,000 students on buses, in classrooms, hallways and common spaces to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Culpeper’s in-person students were split into two groups, the A and B cohorts, to attend classes two days per week in school buildings. The other three days of the week, they completed assignments at home and engaged in online learning. Those two-day cohorts helped limit students’ close contacts when some students didn’t follow COVID rules outside of school.
