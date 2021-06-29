Culpeper School Board casts symbolic no-mask vote

Entering the fray over COVID-19, the Culpeper County School Board announced Monday night that it will end public-health restrictions July 1 with the expiration of Gov. Ralph Northam’s last executive order on the novel coronavirus.

School Board member Deborah Desilets proposed the symbolic statement, saying Northam’s orders have hamstrung schools as to what they can do about masks and social distancing.

After lengthy discussion and debate, the board voted 5-1 to telegraph its intent. Vice Chair Anne Luckinbill was opposed.

School Board Chair Marshall Keene, who referred Tuesday in a social-media post to “the infamous governor,” was among those supporting the declaration. If the School Board chooses in the future to defy a Northam order, it will discuss that then, he wrote.

“You’ve got my vote to get rid of masks,” Keene said Monday night. He did, however, express concern that the school division and School Board members be legally protected if the state or another party were to challenge its stance in court.

Russell Houck, executive director of student services, noted that the division has always tried to stay current with the regional health district’s recommendations on combating the coronavirus.