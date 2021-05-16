 Skip to main content
Culpeper School Board Chair Marshall Keene won't seek re-election
Culpeper School Board Chair Marshall Keene won't seek re-election

Culpeper County School Board Chairman Marshall Keene (right) conducts a meeting at the county administration building in early March. Keene announced this week he will not seek re-election.

Culpeper County School Board Chairman Marshall Keene has announced he will not seek re-election to a second four-year term, the Culpeper Times reported Saturday.

Keene will continue his job as a Culpeper Sheriff's Office investigator and his work chairing the Culpeper County Republican Committee, but will begin a new position with a conservative political action committee, the Times said.

Keene did not respond to queries Sunday from the Star-Exponent about his announcement. The newspaper asked him if the change would take place immediately or if he intends to complete his term on the School Board.

Keene was elected to represent the county's Stevensburg District on the School Board in 2017, and was elected the board's chairman in late January 2021. The next day, he announced he would run for clerk of the Culpeper County Circuit Court.

In the March 30 special election, Keene lost his bid to become the court clerk.

Keene said that race made him realize he shouldn't have "too many irons in the fire"—and that he wanted to spend more time with his daughter, who is in high school, the Times reported.

