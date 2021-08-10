Culpeper School Board reinforces optional-masks policy

At a public meeting Monday night, dozens of Culpeper County residents spoke out on the hot-button issues of face masks, Critical Race Theory and transgender students.

After hearing them for more than two hours, the School Board voted 4-3 to reaffirm its June position that it is up to parents whether their child wears a face covering in a school building.

Vice Chair Anne Luckinbill and members Pat Baker and Barbee Brown opposed the decision. School Board Chair Marshall Keene and members Crissy Burnett, Deborah Desilets and Betsy Smith voted for the mask-optional policy, which is part of the school division's updated Mitigation Plan to slow the spread of COVID-19 when classes resume later this month.

The board acted late in the evening after 38 people spoke in a packed Board of Supervisors chamber at the County Administration Building on Main Street, with a sheriff's deputy present in case he was needed.

In a related move Monday night, the School Board added a remote-learning option for K-12 students who don't wish to return to face-to-face instruction. The deadline to apply for it is Aug 16, 2021.