 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Culpeper School Board reinforces optional-masks policy
1 comment
editor's pick top story

Culpeper School Board reinforces optional-masks policy

{{featured_button_text}}
Culpeper County Public Schools logo flag

A flag flies outside the Culpeper County Public Schools administrative offices.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

At a public meeting Monday night, dozens of Culpeper County residents spoke out on the hot-button issues of face masks, Critical Race Theory and transgender students.

After hearing them for more than two hours, the School Board voted 4-3 to reaffirm its June position that it is up to parents whether their child wears a face covering in a school building. 

Vice Chair Anne Luckinbill and members Pat Baker and Barbee Brown opposed the decision. School Board Chair Marshall Keene and members Crissy Burnett, Deborah Desilets and Betsy Smith voted for the mask-optional policy, which is part of the school division's updated Mitigation Plan to slow the spread of COVID-19 when classes resume later this month.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The board acted late in the evening after 38 people spoke in a packed Board of Supervisors chamber at the County Administration Building on Main Street, with a sheriff's deputy present in case he was needed. 

In a related move Monday night, the School Board added a remote-learning option for K-12 students who don't wish to return to face-to-face instruction. The deadline to apply for it is Aug 16, 2021.

To learn more about the new, Edgenuity option or to apply, vist the school division's Remote Learning site. The URL is sites.google.com/ccpsweb.org/ccps-remote-learning/home.

Culpeper Media Network televised the School Board meeting live on its website and cable-TV channel. To watch, visit culpepermedia.org/live-stream.

cschemmer@starexponent.com

540/825-0773

1 comment

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Overdue $1T infrastructure deal passes Senate

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Clint Schemmer, a journalist since 1980, has worked at papers in California, North Carolina and Virginia. He’s been a bureau chief, editorial-page editor, copy desk chief and local news editor. Now a staff writer at the Culpeper Star-Exponent.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greene County woman charged with incest
Latest News

Greene County woman charged with incest

Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News