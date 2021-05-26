Culpeper School Board sets 5-day, in-person classes for fall

Brown told the Culpeper Star-Exponent it was her understanding that the school division will not provide home internet connections next academic year, nor will its staff support online students as they did this school year.

Virtual Virginia teachers will not be Culpeper County Public Schools employees, and Virtual Virginia students will not have a teacher assigned to them from their base school in Culpeper, Luckinbill said.

Brown asked her board colleagues if they should consider waiting until their next meeting to decide so the public was made more aware of what it was considering, she said. Most members felt the board needed to decide this week so the school system could move along, Brown said. One compelling reason was that if a student wants virtual classes, they must be registered no later than July 15 in Virtual Virginia. After that, there will be no virtual option, she said.

Initially, there was some hesitation among board members about offering an online option, Brown said. But when Superintendent Tony Brads explained that partnering with Virtual Virginia will benefit the division financially if a homeschooled student opted to enroll online, that sentiment petered out, she said.

Brown said she was happy to make the motion to open classrooms five days a week in the fall with a virtual option.