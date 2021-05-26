Culpeper School Board sets 5-day, in-person classes for fall

Culpeper County Public Schools will open next fall with nearly all students back in classrooms for face-to-face, every-day learning.
That was the unanimous decision of School Board members Monday night as they pondered public education amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
The School Board agreed to open school five days a week for the 2021-2022 school year.
The board agreed to offer the option of online learning to students who qualify for it through Virtual Virginia, a program of the Virginia Department of Education, and meet local qualifications.
School Board Vice Chair Anne Luckinbill said Wednesday that the board and administration are pleased that Culpeper will provide in-person, full-time education for the 2021-2022 school year.
“We look forward to having our students back in classrooms with their teachers all day, every day,” Luckinbill said. “We feel in-person instruction is important for academic learning and the social and emotional growth of students.”
Board member Barbee Brown made the motion, which was seconded by board member Betsy Smith.
Students will be approved for virtual learning only if they meet CCPS requirements, such as having succeeded with online classes this year, had a good attendance record and having home internet connectivity that supports virtual education, Brown and Luckinbill said. Students must register with Virtual Virginia by July 15.
Brown told the Culpeper Star-Exponent it was her understanding that the school division will not provide home internet connections next academic year, nor will its staff support online students as they did this school year.
Virtual Virginia teachers will not be Culpeper County Public Schools employees, and Virtual Virginia students will not have a teacher assigned to them from their base school in Culpeper, Luckinbill said.
Brown asked her board colleagues if they should consider waiting until their next meeting to decide so the public was made more aware of what it was considering, she said. Most members felt the board needed to decide this week so the school system could move along, Brown said. One compelling reason was that if a student wants virtual classes, they must be registered no later than July 15 in Virtual Virginia. After that, there will be no virtual option, she said.
Initially, there was some hesitation among board members about offering an online option, Brown said. But when Superintendent Tony Brads explained that partnering with Virtual Virginia will benefit the division financially if a homeschooled student opted to enroll online, that sentiment petered out, she said.
Brown said she was happy to make the motion to open classrooms five days a week in the fall with a virtual option.
“Our ability to remain open will depend on the numbers of the disease in our community and our schools. While it is a personal choice, I hope people will seriously consider being vaccinated and have their children vaccinated,” Brown told the Culpeper Star-Exponent on Wednesday. “Our decision to open five days a week in the fall with the option of virtual learning through Virtual Virginia will rely on the health of our students and staff. Our children deserve our best, and our best is in our classrooms each and every day.”
Administrators presented two choices to the School Board—opening classes five days per week with no online option, or having in-person school five days a week and offering online learning through Virtual Virginia.
Instructional Director Rob Hauman, Director of Elementary Instruction Karie Lane and Dr. Brads presented the scenarios to the board.
School Board Chairman Marshall Keene did not respond to a query Wednesday about the board’s actions and discussion.
Culpeper’s public schools opened last fall with a blended, hybrid model that offered parents a choice of all-virtual instruction or a mix of virtual and in-person instruction. That was necessary to put enough distance between Culpeper’s 8,000 students on buses, in classrooms, hallways and common spaces to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Culpeper’s in-person students were split into two groups, the A and B cohorts, to attend classes two days per week in school buildings. The other three days of the week, they completed assignments at home and engaged in online learning. Those two-day cohorts have helped limit students’ close contacts when some students didn’t follow COVID rules outside of school.
When Culpeper started its 2020-21 school year in August with a mix of in-person teaching and online instruction, 58 percent of parents chose remote-only classes over in-classroom instruction. As of April, only 46 percent of parents preferred remote learning.
