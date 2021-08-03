Culpeper School Board to consider updated COVID mitigation plan

In light of students’ pending return to full-time classes and the spread of the delta variant of the novel coronavirus, Culpeper County Public Schools has updated its plan to mitigate spread of the contagion.
The School Board will review that “Phase III Mitigation Plan for the Return to Full-Time Teaching and Learning” when it meets Monday night, Aug. 9.
On June 28, a majority of School Board members voted to make masks optional, at parents’ discretion. Next week, the board may affirm or amend that decision, according to Dr. Russell Houck, the school division’s executive director of student services.
Division administrators believe “data should be used to determine if masks would be prudent in case of worsening conditions,” Houck told the Culpeper Star-Exponent.
The Mitigation Plan calls for masks in schools to be optional, but gives the superintendent some leeway to require them if COVID-19 cases grow more widespread.
“We have proposed for the board’s consideration that if new infections (in a week, as tracked by school nurses) affecting a school rise to 1% or higher of the student population, a mask mandate may be necessary to help prevent more infections,” Houck said in response to a reporter’s questions.
The staff proposes using student attendance as a metric, he said.
“We learned from last year that symptomatic students or staff we had to exclude chose not to [get a COVID] test,” Houck said. “We want to account for those persons by using a 10% absentee average for the week as an indicator a mask mandate may be necessary. Since masks were mandatory last year, we did not need this provision in previous versions of the plan.”
The school division continues to consult with local public-health officials, as it has since the COVID-19 pandemic began, he said.
Administrators posted the updated Mitigation Plan on the division’s website Thursday. Parents must read and sign it when they register their child for school.
Policies vary
Some school systems are issuing mask mandates regardless of people’s vaccination status.
In the Washington metropolitan area, Fairfax and Arlington counties, along with the District of Columbia, and Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland will require masks in their schools. Fairfax County is the largest school system in Virginia.
Richmond and Hopewell’s school districts recently decided masks will be required in classrooms for teachers and staff, regardless of their vaccination status.
But Henrico County Public Schools will encourage students and staff who aren’t fully vaccinated to wear masks. The district will not require them indoors.
Nationwide, masks will still be required on school buses per an order by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Virginia’s health and education departments are urging all elementary-school students and staff to wear masks in schools until vaccines are available to children under 12.
The Virginia agencies’ guidance does not mandate facial coverings indoors for public school students, which had previously been required under an order from the state health commissioner, Dr. Norman Oliver. That directive was not extended after it expired July 25.
Pediatricians speak
Last month, the nation’s leading association of pediatricians released COVID-19 guidance for schools this fall that recommends everyone over age 2 wear masks, even if they are vaccinated against the virus. On July 19, the American Academy of Pediatrics said universal masking should be part of a “layered approach to make school safe for all students, teachers and staff” when in-person learning fully resumes.
At that time, a spokesman for Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said it was important to “empower” school divisions to make their own decisions on masks. The state’s school divisions have seen varied responses to mask policies, from protests at school board meetings to residents’ pleas that people remain masked up.
This fall, all school systems in Virginia are required to offer five days of in-person instruction due to Senate Bill 1303, which the General Assembly passed in February.
Culpeper board acts
In Culpeper, a School Board majority voted in late June to make masks optional if Northam did not extend or issue his executive order requiring masks in Virginia public schools. The governor has not done so, Houck noted.
On Tuesday, July 27, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged everyone over age 2—not just the unvaccinated—to wear masks inside school buildings.
That shift from guidance issued just three weeks prior, when the agency said only unvaccinated people in school buildings needed masks, came in response to rising concerns about the much-more transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus, the CDC said.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the agency changed its school guidance because of rising coronavirus rates, and because less than a third of 12-to-17-year-olds have been vaccinated. Previously, the agency would have allowed vaccinated staff members and older students to attend school without face masks.
Masks protect
For more than a year, health experts have cited wearing masks as one of the most effective measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
In late June, a report by two Duke University scientists who reviewed data from March through June 2021 in 100 school districts and 14 charter schools in North Carolina found that wearing masks prevented transmission of the virus in schools and on buses, even without physical distancing.
But across the nation, mask policies have fueled fights in some school districts, just as they have sparked confrontations in stores and restaurants.
Getting political
Many Republican leaders say it should be left up to individuals to decide whether to protect themselves.
At least nine states led by Republicans have barred school districts from imposing mask mandates.
Culpeper School Board Chairman Marshall Keene is among those who have chafed at Virginia’s public-health restrictions and expressed eagerness to “get rid of masks,” as he said at the board’s June 28 meeting.
On Thursday, as the school division released its new Mitigation Plan, Keene posted on his Facebook page: “ONE WORD—‘Optional’. Per a majority vote of the Culpeper County School Board the wearing of masks by students, staff, and visitors is optional in buildings and outdoors.”
On July 1, Keene assailed Northam for not announcing the expiration of his emergency order.
“He has someone else do his dirty work,” he posted. “Why? Because we have a Governor’s Election. Even Democrats see the tyranny. We have to Elect Youngkin.
“Update: The State Health Commissioner has issued a Public Health Order requiring masks to be worn by all individuals age 5 and older in indoor instructional settings in Virginia schools until July 25th.
“NO BS—Mask now required for students again. Democrats and the Virginia Department of EDUCATION is disastrous! Yesterday No Mask, Today Mask. SMH” (shaking my head).
