Culpeper School Board to consider updated COVID mitigation plan

At that time, a spokesman for Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said it was important to “empower” school divisions to make their own decisions on masks. The state’s school divisions have seen varied responses to mask policies, from protests at school board meetings to residents’ pleas that people remain masked up.

This fall, all school systems in Virginia are required to offer five days of in-person instruction due to Senate Bill 1303, which the General Assembly passed in February.

Culpeper board acts

In Culpeper, a School Board majority voted in late June to make masks optional if Northam did not extend or issue his executive order requiring masks in Virginia public schools. The governor has not done so, Houck noted.

On Tuesday, July 27, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged everyone over age 2—not just the unvaccinated—to wear masks inside school buildings.

That shift from guidance issued just three weeks prior, when the agency said only unvaccinated people in school buildings needed masks, came in response to rising concerns about the much-more transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus, the CDC said.