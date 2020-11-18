Culpeper School Board views construction of Technical Education Center

The awning was one of several optional add-ons that the School Board tacked onto the project. So, too, was a big divider in the school’s multi-purpose training room that, Brads joked, will enable it to house classes for Ford people and Chevy people simultaneously.

The board also added innovative storage on the building’s mezzanine so that toolboxes and equipment of all sorts can be kept readily accessible but out from under foot on the floor of the school’s educational spaces.

Easily seen by motorists on U.S. 29, the school will have a standing-seam metal roof that makes it a candidate for photovoltaic panels that could generate most of the electricity it will need. School officials are still negotiating the details with solar vendor SunTribe, but hope that option will be feasible.

If the School Board commits to installing solar panels on CTEC, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative would buy back the power they generate, giving the school division a credit.

In their first year, the panels should generate 732,513 kilowatt-hours of electricity, said Stacy Timmons, the school division’s operations director.

That’s enough to supply about 67 homes for an American utility’s average residential customer, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.