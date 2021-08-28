Culpeper school officials report COVID cases and other virus news

The cutoff date to register is Sept. 1, he noted.

"We had originally identified Aug. 16 as the deadline to register, but we've continued to have interest and people signing up," Hauman said. "People have said they either didn't know about the deadline or had changed their mind about remote learning."

As Culpeper school officials talked with Edgenuity and Virtual Virginia, both platforms have expressed concern about Culpeper's growing numbers and the availability of seats.

"We told them we promise we won't send you another 400, but we do have interest from families," Hauman said. "We have notified parents that they won't be able to start after Sept. 1 after we've done our final upload."

Edgenuity costs about $1,500 per student per semester, and Virtual Virginia is around $1,800, he said.

"We are looking at ESSER III federal funds for all of these remote students," Hauman said. He explained that Culpeper's increased number of students in remote learning would require "reassessing what we plan to pay for with ESSER III and assigning it to virtual tuitions."

Both remote-learning platforms are designed for long-term use, not for a short-term student quarantine, Hauman said.