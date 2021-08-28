Culpeper school officials report COVID cases and other virus news

Culpeper County Public Schools will report publicly each week on the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on students and staff.
The school division announced its decision late Friday and provided this link to the first week's report. Future reports will include weekly data gathered each Saturday through Friday, and release information to the public each Friday afternoon.
"The report will include the number of new positive COVID-19 cases for students and staff reported each week," division spokeswoman Laura Hoover said in a statement. "It will also include the number of students and staff who are newly quarantined because they were a close contact of an infected person at school or they were a close contact of an infected person outside of school."
The first report says 28 students and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19 this week, the first week since the pandemic began that the vast majority of Culpeper's students returned to in-person classes.
That discovery prompted officials to quarantine 22 students due to their contact with the virus in school, and 79 students because of contact with the virus outside of school, the division reported. One staff member was quarantined due to a contact with the virus outside of school.
Of the 28 positive student cases, seven were at Culpeper County High School, five at Eastern View High School, four at Floyd T. Binns Middle School, three each at A.G. Richardson and Farmington Elementary schools, two each at Yowell Elementary and Culpeper Middle schools and one each at Emerald Hill and Sycamore Park elementary schools. Two staff members tested positive at Culpeper High, and one at Farmington Elementary School.
Mask exemptions
At a School Board work session Monday at the new Culpeper Technical Education Center, Russell Houck, CCPS executive director of student services, reported that a total of 205 parents had requested not to have their child wear a mask at school, or about 2.7 percent of the student population division-wide.
"We know there's been a lot of controversy about masks across the state," Houck said. "Our principals have been getting notifications from parents how many want to opt out of the masks, so right now we've had 184 religious exemptions, an additional 15 students have sought a health exemption, and six students have sought a health exemption accompanied by medical documentation from their doctor."
Superintendent Tony Brads noted Monday that of 1,289 staff and teachers in Culpeper schools, 15 had requested a mask exemption, either for religious or health reasons.
In an email Friday, Hoover said mask-exemption requests were not tracked in the 2020-21 school year, although some people requested exemptions for health reasons last year. Since Monday, Hoover said no new numbers for mask exemptions have been compiled by the division.
At Monday's meeting, Catalpa District School Board member Barbee Brown asked, "How does a teacher know who did or didn't request a mask exemption?"
Houck said each school principal shares that information with teachers in the classroom. "It's only one or two per classroom to deal with, less than 3 percent; (that) makes it much easier to track," he said.
East Fairfax District member Pat Baker asked if children are eating together in school cafeterias this year. "Are they social distancing?" Baker asked.
Houck said students are spread out as much as is "reasonably possible," adding "we have kids eating in classrooms as well as the cafeteria."
COVID-19 mitigation
On Monday Houck highlighted parts of the division's 2021-22 COVID-19 mitigation plan.
"Certainly, the mask issue has its controversy," he said. "But one thing that is not controversial about the mask is that it does prevent quarantining."
Houck said some of the Virginia Department of Health's guidance about quarantine has changed since last school year.
"If all the people in the room are wearing masks and someone tests positive, nobody will have to quarantine other than the person who is positive," Houck said. "When you hear of massive quarantines around the state, you can assume there was somebody in the room who wasn't wearing a mask, and that creates the quarantine.
"People can debate whether [masks] stop the disease," he said, "but they do stop quarantine, and I wanted to point that out."
Houck said the division has bulked up its supply of COVID-19 test kits.
"Part of the effort to fight this disease is COVID testing, which is very important," he said. "Because if we do have a quarantine and if we test them on Day 5 and the test comes back negative, they don't have to quarantine the full 14 days.
"Instead, if we test them on Day 5 and they're negative and they remain symptom-free, on Day 8 that person can return to school or work," Houck said.
"So we're making sure we're able to maintain a supply of test kits to do this testing, since it's a critical piece," he added. "Because if you can lessen the quarantine, it's better for the educational process."
Remote learning
As of Friday, Hoover said 310 students were enrolled for remote learning, with 257 in Edgenuity—a nationwide provider of online learning for K-12 students—and 53 in the Virtual Virginia option, the platform administered by the Virginia Department of Education.
At Monday night's board meeting, Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction Rob Hauman reported that parents' interest in the two online platforms has increased steadily in recent weeks.
The cutoff date to register is Sept. 1, he noted.
"We had originally identified Aug. 16 as the deadline to register, but we've continued to have interest and people signing up," Hauman said. "People have said they either didn't know about the deadline or had changed their mind about remote learning."
As Culpeper school officials talked with Edgenuity and Virtual Virginia, both platforms have expressed concern about Culpeper's growing numbers and the availability of seats.
"We told them we promise we won't send you another 400, but we do have interest from families," Hauman said. "We have notified parents that they won't be able to start after Sept. 1 after we've done our final upload."
Edgenuity costs about $1,500 per student per semester, and Virtual Virginia is around $1,800, he said.
"We are looking at ESSER III federal funds for all of these remote students," Hauman said. He explained that Culpeper's increased number of students in remote learning would require "reassessing what we plan to pay for with ESSER III and assigning it to virtual tuitions."
Both remote-learning platforms are designed for long-term use, not for a short-term student quarantine, Hauman said.
"If a student had to quarantine tomorrow and their parents came to me and asked me to add them in with remote learning, I can't do that," he said. "It's a process and takes time, it's not short-term."
Homeschool requests
Hauman reported Monday that in 2020-21, 570 families completed the paperwork confirming they were homeschooling their children. That number was an increase compared to pre-pandemic years.
"In a typical year, the homeschooling number would be between 400 and 500," Hauman said. "So far this year, 555 have completed the paperwork, and many are still in the process."
He explained that the testing required to demonstrate learning achievement was delayed for some home-schooled students due to COVID-19 restrictions or other reasons.
"Some thought that evidence of achievement was waived again this year, but it was not waived, so they needed a little bit more time to get us their evidence," Hauman said.
Culpeper County Public Schools received 22 new applicants this year for religious exemptions from Virginia's compulsory attendance law, he reported Monday
"230 is the current total number of students on the religious exemption from compulsory attendance list," Hoover emailed Friday in response to a Star-Exponent question. "This list changes all year as students age out and come off the list and new applications are received."
Like all states, Virginia allows parents whose religious beliefs conflict with the idea of sending their children to public school to excuse their students from compulsory attendance. But Virginia is the only state that grants parents the ability to exempt their children from public education altogether if they assert that their religious beliefs conflict with attendance.
ejennings@starexponent.com 540/317-2986